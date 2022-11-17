Bikini Kill Announce 2023 North American Tour Support

Legendary feminist punk band Bikini Kill embarked on an expansive 2022 international tour after a thrilling reunion in 2019, which marked their first full shows since 1997. They will hit the road once again for their 2023 rescheduled North American tour which includes an additional show in St. Paul, Minnesota and a newly announced date in Chicago.

Today, the band has announced a formidable lineup of support acts: Hurry Up, H.C. Mc.Entire, Brontez Purnell, Mannequin Pussy, CB Radio Gorgeous, Donkey Bugs, Soup Activists and Snooper. Fans can purchase tickets here. Previous ticket holders can contact their local venues for policies regarding refunds.

These shows see the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Sara Landeau. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band's legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

Bikini Kill 2023 North American Tour Dates

3/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Hurry Up

4/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern w/ Hurry Up

4/3: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel w/ H.C. Mc.Entire

4/4: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell

4/6: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Mannequin Pussy

4/7: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell

4/9: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner w/ Brontez Purnell

4/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground w/ Brontez Purnell

4/12: Montreal, QB @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/14: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/16: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs

4/17: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV & CB Radio Gorgeous

4/19: Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre w/ Soup Activists

4/20: St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/22: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

4/23: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine w/ Snooper

Active from 1990 to 1998, Bikini Kill is a feminist punk band that started in Olympia, WA, and later moved to Washington, DC. Billy Karren joined Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox and Tobi Vail on guitar after the band had played several shows as a three-piece.

Credited with instigating the Riot Grrrl movement in the early '90s via their political lyrics, zines and confrontational live shows, Bikini Kill encouraged women and girls to start bands as a means of cultural resistance. They used touring as a way to create an underground network between girls who played music, put on shows and made fanzines. This informal network created a forum for multiple female voices to be heard.

Bikini Kill started touring in June 1991, serving up their radical feminist punk rage to crowds across the US several times, as well as making their way through Europe, Australia and Japan.

The band recorded and released a demo tape, two EPs, two LPs and three singles which are available via their independent label Bikini Kill Records. The band has just re-issued Pussy Whipped and Reject All American, available now on vinyl & CD for the first time since they went out of print 7 years ago.

They also uploaded their entire catalog on streaming services last Fall. Now available for streaming on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes landmark releases from 1991's Revolution Girl Style Now to 1998's The Singles, which features production, guitar and vocals from Joan Jett.

Photo Credit: Debi Del Grande