Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'

Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'

Their new single is set for release this Friday (1/13).

Jan. 11, 2023  

Just announced as Big Loud Records' newest signing, Griffen Palmer is starting the year off strong, selected today as SiriusXM The Highway's newest "Highway Find."

After heading into the SiriusXM studio in downtown Nashville this morning for what he believed to be a normal interview, Palmer was surprised by host Storme Warren with the news. Warren then treated listeners to an exclusive first listen of the singer/songwriter's solo version of Songland-winning ballad "Second Guessing," set for release this Friday (1/13).

A highly coveted honor within the country music community, the "Highway Find" program is part of SiriusXM The Highway's commitment to spotlighting outstanding new talent in the genre. Palmer joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more.

"Oh my gosh, that's just crazy," Palmer responded to the news. "Everything in my career so far has been about a few people believing in me, opening up the next door and connecting one more dot. To add another group of people that are in my corner and believe in me means the world."

Palmer adds this bucket list moment to a red-hot start to 2023. The rapid-rising talent shows no signs of slowing down, hitting the road in February as support on labelmate Lily Rose's 2023 headlining tour, and slating his full-length debut for later this year.

ABOUT GRIFFEN PALMER

On the rise singer/songwriter Griffen Palmer is more than meets the eye. Having grown up musically, his father - a musician and artist - instilled an appreciation for lyricism in him early on that soon turned into a love for the craft of songwriting.

Nurturing a strong pen and sturdy performance chops through four-hour cover sets in dusty college bars at Ohio's Bowling Green State University, the D1 rugby player's house party introduction to GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, Jake Owen) was the tip of the scale that brought him to Music City.

After winning NBC's Songland in May of 2020, the in-demand wordsmith earned cuts with global superstars Florida Georgia Line ("Second Guessing") and Keith Urban ("Polaroid") as well as The Band Camino, Chelsea Cutler, MacKenzie Porter, Jade Eagleson and more. The 27-year-old will showcase his midwestern drive and versatile style with the release of his debut album later this year.



DOPE Unveil New Track Misery Featuring Drama Club Photo
DOPE Unveil New Track 'Misery' Featuring Drama Club
The music video - directed by Edsel Dope and Co-Directed by Matt Zane  - features the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow. The circus has gained renown around the globe for their death-defying stunts and visual oddities. “Misery” is available via all streaming services and watch the visually captivating video.
Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song Your Internet Sucks Photo
Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song 'Your Internet Sucks'
“Your Internet Sucks” is the latest track to be revealed from her upcoming EP, Halfway. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. Fans can pre-save Halfway now! Watch the lyric video for the new single now!
Liturgy Shares New Single Angel of Sovereignty Photo
Liturgy Shares New Single 'Angel of Sovereignty'
The piece showcases Liturgy's boundless ambition towards transcendence through rich compositions untethered by traditional rock constructs. Comprised almost entirely of a children's choir, the track is unmistakably the work Liturgy, building tension through an evolving round whose chords grow more dense and textured.
Shana Cleveland Announces New Album & Shares Faces in the Firelight Photo
Shana Cleveland Announces New Album & Shares 'Faces in the Firelight'
Shana Cleveland (La Luz) has announced the forthcoming release of a new solo album, Manzanita. She shared the first peak of the LP via the orchestral pop single “Faces in the Firelight.' The song is addressed to both her son (written while he was in utero) and her life partner Will Sprott (Shannon and the Clams).

From This Author - Michael Major


CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'
January 11, 2023

Throughout 2022, CVC were busy on the road, garnering a new and highly devoted fan base due to their incredible and celebratory live show, with The Arts Desk calling them “the best live act I saw last year (of a list which includes Paul McCartney, The Prodigy & Wet Leg)”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
FOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVIIFOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVII
January 11, 2023

FOX Sports Films will premiere the long-anticipated sports documentary THE PERFECT 10. In partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the FOX Sports produced film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher (“Thief”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).
CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+
January 11, 2023

In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “Chasing Waves” features the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind. Watch the video trailer now!
Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'
January 11, 2023

Sam Smith shared “Gimme”– a clubby, dancehall-infused lover’s call featuring breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop maverick Jessie Reyez. The song, which received its first UK play on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record In The World earlier today, comes on the heels of Sam’s chart-topping global smash “Unholy.”
ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR EpisodeABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR Episode
January 11, 2023

ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of “The Good Doctor” called “The Good Lawyer,” from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Kennedy McMann (“Nancy Drew”) is set to guest star as Joni DeGroot. Emmy® Award-winning Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”) is set to guest star as Janet Stewart.
share