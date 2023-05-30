Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'

Capitalizing on incredible momentum, St. Louis’s hottest new voice Big Boss Vette serves up a brand new song “Ion Need '' and adds “Karma” to all streaming platforms via Beatstaz/Amigo Records/Republic Records.

The punchy “Ion Need” hinges on bass-y piano and a glitchy beat as sirens wail. Without apology, Vette proclaims, “I’m a motherfing P.I.M.P.” while asserting she doesn’t need a man for anything. In the commanding music video, men line up for a job interview to be Vette’s man and like the boss that she is, she denies them one by one.

Simultaneously, following the celebrated release of "Karma" on her YouTube channel, Vette answers the call of her fans, whom she lovingly refers to as her cousins, by making the song accessible on all major streaming platforms. The fiery song targets fakes as she warns, “I’m all out of favors so that free s is a no.” Brace yourself for a whole lot more to come from Big Boss Vette including her debut project in June.

Recently Big Boss Vette has been killing the stage! In addition to opening for Kehlani on her Oakland tour stop, she joined the acclaimed Hip Hop platform On The Radar to spit some bars in their “Ladies Night Part 2” cypher which is releasing soon.

Additionally, she joined them for a performance in their Atlanta showcase in partnership with ASCAP. She also just lit up the desert in Palm Springs attending events for Pitchfork Live, Poosh, Clinique, and more during Coachella weekend.

This summer, she’ll be at Sundown Alaska Festival, Rolling Loud Miami, and Lollapalooza. However up next, she’ll be performing at WHTA's “Who’s Hot?” in Atlanta on 6/16 ahead of their HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash.

Recently, “Problem” earned widespread critical acclaim. Billboard named it among “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week” and proclaimed, “Big Boss Vette is wasting no time.” Brooklyn Vegan raved, “It’s loud, abrasive, and super catchy,” and Earmilk hailed it as “a bravado-laden track that is filled with pure energy and gusto from the fiery rapper.”

She has officially affirmed herself as St. Louis’s biggest, boldest, and best new artist!

“Problem” arrived on the heels of her hard-hitting “Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)” [feat. Coi Leray]. HotNewHipHop proclaimed, “it’s a creative and head-bobbing fusion of more modern percussion styles with a classic bassline that harkens back to the old days.”

Following her own set, Big Boss Vette and Coi Leray brought their undeniable energy to the stage as they performed the song together at Rolling Loud California.

She only continues to make waves. She recently guested on Apple Music’s The Plug Radio in addition to showing out “Bar for Bar” with VH1 in honor of Women’s History Month. Plus, she catapulted to #45 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

“Pretty Girls Walk” has emerged as a phenomenon. The contagious track exploded on Instagram Reels with north of 220K Reel “creates,” including videos from icons such as Reba McEntire, Madonna, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Nicole Scherzinger. On TikTok, the song has inspired over 650K “creates,” eclipsing 2 billion views. Thus far, “Pretty Girls Walk” has gained over 14.4 million Spotify streams and 2.5 million YouTube views on the music video, which released last October. The “Pretty Girls Walk” video remains in steady rotation on mtvU, CMC, and more. At Rhythm Radio, it popped off as the greatest gainer.

Big Boss Vette canvased the country on Nick Cannon’s “Future Superstar Tour.” Alongside Symba, Hitman Holla, and more, performing across 24 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Top digital platforms have been paying homage to the rising star and making sure she will be a household name. YouTube named Big Boss Vette its latest Trending “Artist on the Rise” and Tik Tok included Big Boss Vette in their #WomenInHipHop campaign including a billboard alongside artists Latto, Coi Leray, Monaleo and Exmiranda in Toronto’s legendary Scotiabank Arena. Not to mention, “Pretty Girls Walk” notably appeared on South Park’s 26th season premiere, furthering the momentum on the single.

Last year, Big Boss Vette shined in the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher and starred in the 2022 Hip-Hop Awards edition of BET’s Rate the Bars. In addition to “Pretty Girls Walk”, her bossed-up single “My Sista” soundtracked a key moment of Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show. Building her audience, Big Boss Vette has attracted north of 1 million followers on TikTok and has crossed 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Big Boss Vette continues turning heads and kick-starting conversation with her relatable and refreshing talent, solidifying her place as one of the top rising stars of 2023.

Performance Dates

06/16 WHTA's “Who’s Hot?” Atlanta, GA

06/18 Sundown Alaska Festival Anchorage, AK

07/21 Rolling Loud Miami Miami, FL

08/06 Lollapalooza Festival Chicago, IL