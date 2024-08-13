Benson Boone Extends 'Fireworks & Rollerblades' Tour Throughout the US and Japan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global pop sensation Benson Boone has expanded his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour with new dates across the US and Japan. Additionally, Boone’s September dates in Australia and New Zealand will be moved to January 2025, with the venues upgraded to meet demand. See the full list of dates and ticketing information below. Tickets will be available HERE.

North America

Fan presale begins August 14 at 10am local time, public on-sale begins August 16 at 10am local time.

Japan

Fan presale begins August 16 at 6pm local time, public on-sale begins August 31 at 10am local time.

Australia and New Zealand

Fans with tickets to the original dates will be automatically transferred to the new shows. Ticket holders will be contacted directly with further details, including refund information if unable to attend the new dates. Fan presale begins August 19 at 4pm local time, public on-sale begins August 22 at 11am local time.

Benson will be on the road supporting his acclaimed debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades — listen HERE via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Its 2x-Platinum single "Beautiful Things” — which was the #1 most-streamed song for the first half of 2024 — logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also just joined the “Billions Club” on Spotify and has amassed over 2 billion total streams to date.

Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the fan-favorite tracks like “Cry,” “What Do You Want,” and the rapidly-rising “Slow It Down,” which is currently in the top 20 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and climbing. Boone will return with new music this Friday, August 16, with his latest single “Pretty Slowly.”

Fireworks & Rollerblades continues a trend of big moments for Benson. He has been nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative for “Beautiful Things” and PUSH Performance of the Year for “In The Stars.” In June, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. Earlier this year, Boone launched his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

In February, iHeartRadio named him an On The Verge Artist, and last year, he was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for October. Meanwhile, his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like "What Was," "Little Runaway," and "Sugar Sweet."

BENSON BOONE FIREWORKS AND ROLLERBLADES WORLD TOUR:

US

Sep 24 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep 26 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 30 — Cincinnati, OH — The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Oct 1 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Oct 3 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 5 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 7 — Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheatre

Oct 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Oct 12 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 14 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Oct 16 — Huntsville, AL — The Orion Amphitheater

Oct 17 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 19 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Oct 21 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 22 — St. Augustine, FL — The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

EU/UK

Nov 2 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

Nov 4 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

Nov 5 — Paris, France — Adidas Arena

Nov 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

Nov 14 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Eats Music Hall

Nov 15 — Dusseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov 17 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia

Nov 19 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 20 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

JAPAN

Jan 14, 2025 — Tokyo, Japan — Zepp Haneda

AUS/NZ

Jan 17, 2025 — Melbourne, VIC — Festival Hall

Jan 19, 2025 — Sydney, NSW — Hordern Pavilion

Jan 22, 2025 — Brisbane, QLD — Riverstage

Jan 24, 2025 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

Comments