Ben Harper & Mad Bunny Records Present 'Sonic Chapters Vol 1'

For this holiday season musician, producer and label founder Ben Harper and his Mad Bunny records present Sonic Chapters Volume 1, which will begin streaming December 29, 2021 exclusively here.

Harper curated and assembled these sweet and powerful performances featuring Hey! King, Birdthrower, Harris, The Cush and Jake Etheridge, recorded in these artists' homes, and rehearsal spaces. Harper closes the show with an acoustic performance filmed at his family owned Folk Music Center in Claremont, California.

"Sonic Chapters Vol 1 emerged from an idea I've long had to do a live music series from my family's Folk Music Center," Ben explained. "We kept looking for the right time in this pandemic to start, but as we all know this keeps going on. So as many of us are grounded and homebound, we present this sonic offering to you in your home which you can watch anytime."

Mad Bunny Records is founded by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning musician Ben Harper and is distributed by Ingrooves. Mad Bunny offices are based in Silver Lake, California and Brooklyn, New York. The impetus for creating Mad Bunny Records was to provide a home for great music and Harper intends to populate the roster with eclectic musicians who all share the desire to stay true to their creative vision.