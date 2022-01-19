Ben Folds Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Ben Folds has announced additional 2022 dates for his "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour" of US solo piano and orchestral performances, kicking off April 1st, 2022 with a symphony concert at Powell Hall in St. Louis, MO, with additional shows to be added throughout the year. Folds, who spent much of 2020 and early 2021 in isolation in Australia because of COVID-19 lockdowns, returned to US stages in the Fall of 2021 to numerous sold-out performances.

In addition to a return to performing live in 2022, Folds is also working on his new album, continues to produce his podcast series called Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds, and is scheduled to begin taping a new TV series.

Tickets for the newly added 2022 dates go on sale to the public on Friday, January 21st. For complete details on upcoming show dates, click here.

Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. He's created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records. His last album was a blend of pop songs and his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that soared to #1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.

For over a decade he's performed with some of the world's greatest symphony orchestras, and currently serves as the first ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

In addition to solo rock and orchestral touring, Folds released his first book - a collection of interrelated essays, anecdotes and lessons about art, life and music - in 2019, which debuted as a New York Times Best Seller, and is currently hosting a podcast series spinoff of his book entitled "Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds."

An avid photographer, Folds is also a member of the prestigious Sony Artisans of Imagery, has worked as an assignment photo editor for National Geographic, and was featured in a mini-documentary by the Kennedy Center's Digital Project on his photographic work.

An outspoken champion for arts education and music therapy funding in our nation's public schools, has served for over five years as an active member of the distinguished Artist Committee of Americans For The Arts (AFTA), and serves on the Board of AFTA's Arts Action Fund. He also served as Chairman of the Arts Action Fund's ArtsVote2020 national initiative that encouraged voter engagement in the 2020 US elections, and continually advocates for improving public policies for the arts and arts education.

Tour Dates

APRIL

1 - St. Louis, MO - Powell Hall ^

2 - St. Louis, MO - Powell Hall ^

3 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre

5 - Omaha, NE - Holland Center

6 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

9 - Miami, FL - North Beach Bandshell

10 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Event Center

11 - Orange Park, FL - Thrasher-Horne Center

13 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

14 - Savannah, GA - District Live

15 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

21 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

23 - Denver, CO - Boettcher Concert Hall ^

MAY

3 - Northampton, MA - Calvin Theatre

4 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

6 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre ^

JUNE

15 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

17 - Santa Clarita, CA - Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

18 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre *

19 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts *

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall ^

24 - Detroit, MI - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

26 - Nashville, TN - Brown County Music Center *

30 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

JULY

1 - Nashville, TN - Shermerhorn Symphony Center ^

2 - Nashville, TN - Shermerhorn Symphony Center ^

AUGUST

26 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

27 - Bensalem, PA - XCite Center at Parx Casino

28 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

* New Date Added

^ Symphony Date