Belief (Stella Mozgawa + Boom Bip) Debut New Single 'Art of Love'

Belief, the acclaimed experimentalist techno duo of Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett) and Boom Bip, unveil a new track, "Art Of Love," today. The song is the latest for be released from their forthcoming debut album Belief, out July 15 via Lex Records-pre-order/pre-save it here.

"'Art of Love' is a stripped-down piece that was intended to be an interlude," says Hollon. "But then it started getting stuck in everyone's head, so we extended it and bob's your uncle. Its innocence reminds me of children or a soft moment with a partner. It's pure and simple mood. Nothing more, nothing less."

Since unveiling the project earlier this year, Belief has shared "Jung," "I Want To Be" and "Ulu"-plus remixes from HAAi, Falty DL, Vanishing Twin and Boom Bip's own rework of "I Want To Be" on their Versions EP in April.

Furthermore, Belief will support Mozgawa's band Warpaint on the road this summer with dates in New York, Philadelphia, D.C., Toronto and more. See full details below.

Mozgawa-best known as the drummer of Warpaint and a frequent collaborator with Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett (whose wildly acclaimed Things Take Time, Take Time she co-produced) and more-and Boom Bip, the legendary, Mercury Prize-nominated L.A. producer born Bryan Charles Hollon, met more than ten years ago when Mozgawa first moved from Australia to L.A. Bonding over their mutual love of techno legends like LFO and 808 State, they found deep musical kinship and began trading ideas in earnest when Hollon took Mozgawa on tour to drum with his Neon Neon project in 2013.

In 2016 they finally found time to cram every synth and bit of gear they owned into Eric Wareheim's Absolutely Studios and jam with a single prompt: What Would Mark Bell Do? Recording hours of improvisation, they've spent chunks of time over the five years since shaping that material, playing under-the-radar shows cheekily billed as Beef to flesh out ideas along the way.

Listen to the new single here: