Belgian Producer Delta Vaults Returns To Enormous Tunes With 'Escape'

Following his recent original Clouds In Your Eyes, Belgian producer Delta Vaults returns to Swiss imprint Enormous Tunes with a powerful original cut, Escape.

Devising a brooding atmosphere with heavy percussion and striking synths, Delta Vaults combines orchestral elements with club-focused sounds to achieve a truly captivating arrangement. Demonstrating his daring and bold production style, Escape is expertly crafted to fill festival stages and dancefloors around the world with its driving energy.



Speaking about the track, Delta Vaults mentioned:



“I created this track when I was having a hard time in life, thinking about quitting everything to take a break… I wanted to escape reality; and for me the story of the track reflects that journey, which got better over time; the break BPM drops and comes back, which is the reflection of time and work. The moral is one day you'll get where you want to be, but you've got to have faith and accept that everything takes time.”



From a young age, Delta Vaults was driven to pursue his passion for film soundtracks and electronic music production. Combining epic and enlightening melodies with powerful beats, he immersed himself in the depths of his craft, leading him to create authentic and unique sonic gems.



His debut release Instinct was released in January 2022 on Swiss imprint Enormous Tunes, and gained international support and attention from the likes of Lost Frequencies, David Guetta, Nora En Pure, Maxim Lany on the biggest stages around the globe, including Tomorrowland, Untold, EDC and Tinderbox.

Keeping momentum high, he released Life Goes On and Forever In My Mind on Enormous Tunes. In November 2022, Delta Vaults marked a new milestone in his career joining fellow Belgian artist Lost Frequencies on his Live Tour, opening his three biggest European shows: Forest National (Brussels), Afas Live (Amsterdam) and Lotto Arena (Antwerp).



Entering 2023 in emphatic fashion, he released his powerful track Rebirth, which entered the Melodic Techno Top 100 charts. Teaming up with acclaimed station Ibiza Live Radio, Delta Vaults launched his first monthly melodic techno radio show. Further expanding his back catalogue with Collapse and Clouds In Your Eyes on Enormous Tunes, he also made his ZEHN Records debut Purgatorio alongside Blake Light. Closing the year on an all-time high, Delta Vaults continues to flourish into one of melodic house and techno's most promising producers.