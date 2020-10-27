Bedouine Shares New Song With Fans Who Vote

The song is shared with those who email her their 'I Voted' sticker selfies.

LA-based Azniv Korkejian, aka Bedouine, has today announced that she will be sharing a new song with those who email her their "I Voted" sticker selfies.

Bedouine has released two albums and, most recently, a cover of Big Star's "Thirteen" with former tour partners Hurray for The Riff Raff and Waxahatchee. She has also toured with the likes of Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes, Jose Gonzalez, and Michael Kiwanuka, amongst others. Additionally, she has performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, NPR's Live From Here and numerous music festivals.

"I was feeling overwhelmed by how normalized the nonsensical can be. It's a lot to digest," Korkejian says. "In regards to the release, I just wanted to celebrate people going to the polls with some initiative. It's very DIY, but if people get me their "I Voted" sticker selfies, then I'll respond with a private link to the song."

To get the link to this new song, fans can email BedouineiVoted@gmail.com a picture of themselves with their "I Voted" stickers.

View More Music Stories Related Articles