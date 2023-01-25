Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bed Signs Announces New Album & Shares First Single

Bed Signs Announces New Album & Shares First Single

Silver Lining Breakdown by Bed Signs will be out on March 24, 2023.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The Charlotte, NC indie duo Bed Signs are excited to announce that their upcoming full-length album Silver Lining Breakdown will be released on March 24, 2023. To mark the occasion, the duo have shared their first single from the album called "Veronica Ruse" along with a music video that was created using AI artwork.

"This song came together later in the recording process and just kind of forced its way to the front," shares Bed Signs co-founder Chris London. "I think the mix by Tracey Schröeder is particularly dynamic. For the video, which we are very proud of, we used a brand-new AI technology called Dall-E. It creates AI images from text-based input. We used ideas from the song and asked Dall-E to produce images in the style of different famous artists and then just let it extrapolate. It created some amazing and sometimes bizarre results, which led to a very cool and interesting video."

Bed Signs are a duo from Charlotte, NC. Casey and Chris have known each other for years, and have crossed paths within the Charlotte music scene multiple times before coming together to make Silver Lining Breakdown. The record is born out of the pandemic, where playing live was a no-go and getting together was out of the question.

Fueled by this isolation, fragile mental health, and the need to create something positive, the song ideas were crafted from shared emails and texts passed back and forth. The duo eventually recorded them at Chris's home studio from late 2021 to early 2022.

Watch the new music video here:



Mary Middlefield Shares New Single This Ones For You Photo
Mary Middlefield Shares New Single 'This Ones For You'
'This One’s For You' was co-produced by Mary Middlefield alongside frequent collaborator Gwen Buord. The track demonstrates a more upbeat side to Mary Middlefield. As Mary continues to add personal touches to her growing artistry, the video, directed by Imogen Harrison (Peaky Blinders, Luz). Watch the new music video now!
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip-Hop Cruise Photo
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip-Hop Cruise
The lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, and more.
Cloe Wilder Delivers Ethereal New Single Remember Me Photo
Cloe Wilder Delivers Ethereal New Single 'Remember Me'
16-year-old pop artist — Cloe Wilder — is a rare exception; she finds herself writing and recording a sophomore EP (produced and co-written by Sam Nicolosi; exact details TBA). The EP’s second offering — the ethereal and emotional “Remember Me” — and introduces a theme that’s intricately interwoven throughout the entire forthcoming project. 
Michigander Releases New Single Superglue Photo
Michigander Releases New Single 'Superglue'
“Superglue' first premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, and watch the official music video, directed by Johnny Chew (Nick Jonas, Dayglow), which documents the brutal leg break Singer suffered while filming the music video back in the fall, ultimately delaying the release of the EP and his headlining tour.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'
January 25, 2023

The 30th anniversary edition will be available as a 140g transparent orange double vinyl LP, a 6-panel digipak CD x2, cassette, and streaming via all DSPs, featuring 6 bonus tracks - including “Hip Hop Hooray” (Extended Mix), never before available on streaming services - plus remixes from Pete Rock and The Beatnuts.
Valley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining TourValley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining Tour
January 25, 2023

JUNO Award nominated alternative-pop band Valley announces a 27-date North American headlining tour in celebration of their sophomore album Lost In Translation. Valley release the theatrical music video for “Throwback Tears,” complete with choreographed break-ups, a performance and a dance routine. Watch the La La Land- esque music video now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND Trailer
January 25, 2023

Narrated by actors Jeffrey Wright and Corey Stoll and featuring exclusive interviews with the icon’s family and friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird, Jim Brown and more, Bill Russell: Legend illuminates the ways in which Russell stood tall in every sense of the word. Watch the new video trailer now!
Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'
January 25, 2023

Lee shares the powerful final single of the project, 'Los Angeles' out everywhere now. The most delicate and heart-wrenching song on the forthcoming LP, “Los Angeles” is the comfort to which every hopeless creative can empathetically cry along. With a pulsating soundscape like an unstable heartbeat, the track lifts and falls as a trepid exhale.
Yours Are the Only Ears Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Dreamer'Yours Are the Only Ears Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Dreamer'
January 25, 2023

Yours Are The Only Ears, the project of New York’s Susannah Cutler, announces We Know The Sky, her first new music since her 2018 acclaimed debut Knock Hard, with its opening track and lead single “Dreamer.”
share