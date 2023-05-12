Becky Hill Shares New Single 'Side Effects'

The stunning official video, which was directed by KC Locke (David Guetta, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy), follows Hill on an epic journey.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill returns with "Side Effects," her first new solo song in over a year. Hill's powerful, soulful vocals shine on the infectious track as she examines the "side effects" of a past relationship that thwart her efforts to move on.

Becky wrote and releases "Side Effects" with friend and key collaborator, Lewis Thompson with whom she has a prolific creative partnership (the pair previously co-writing Becky's huge hit with David Guetta "Remember" and "Crazy What Love Can Do" also with David Guetta and Ella Henderson) plus producer Jon Shave and long-term collaborators, Karen Poole and MNEK, who also provides backing vocals.

"I haven't released a solo record in over a year, so coming out the door after a second BRIT win feels very exciting!" says Becky Hill. "I'm playing the UK's best festivals this year and I can't wait for people to have a new song to sing along with me. 'Side Effects' has been made with my favourite people in the industry and this one really feels like the beginning of my new chapter in my artistry. Album two here we come."

The stunning official video, which was directed by KC Locke (David Guetta, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy), follows Hill on an epic journey of escape from the lingering side effects of a toxic relationship.

Described by David Guetta as "one of the very rare queens of dance of music," Hill won back-to-back BRIT Awards in 2022 and 2023 for Best Dance Act. She charted four No. 1 hits at U.S. dance radio in 2022: "Run" with Galantis - praised by MTV News as an "uplifting and free track" - "Crazy What Love Can Do" with David Guetta and Ella Henderson, "History" with Joel Corry and "Words."

Hill will be playing numerous summer festivals, including Outside Lands in the U.S., Creamfields South and Glastonbury in the UK and Lollapalooza Stockholm. Her 2022 U.S. headline tour was completely sold out and she's also performed at numerous festivals stateside.

LADYGUNN hailed Hill as one of the Best Female Acts at Life Is Beautiful 2022 and Rolling Stone noted, "Becky Hill was her own disco ball as she kept the crowd dancing through her set." In recent months, she's played Ultra Miami, CRSSD Festival and M3F Festival.

"British singer Becky Hill has been a force to be reckoned with, dominating the UK music scene with her infectious, radio-friendly anthems that draw in thousands of fans at her live sets," said EUPHORIA. Magazine, which shared her CRSSD Festival photo diary.

QUIP Magazine said, "Becky Hill is a vocal powerhouse... the front-row fans were going wild, professing love with broken voices all throughout Hill's set." Covering M3F Festival, The Luna Collective noted, "Becky Hill delivered a high-energy, memorable performance, belting out anthems."

With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene, Hill was the third most-streamed British female solo artist on Spotify in 2021 while her single "Remember" was the fifth most streamed song by a British female.

A collaboration with David Guetta from her debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend, "Remember" recently went viral, more than a year after its release. The song, which is certified Gold in the U.S., has amassed over 781 million combined global streams and over 700,000 creates on TikTok, which have over 2.8 billion combined views. Last month, she released a cover of DJ Sammy's "Heaven."

Photo Credit: Simon Emmett



RELATED STORIES - Music

International Contemporary Ensemble Reveals Summer 2023 Concerts Photo
International Contemporary Ensemble Reveals Summer 2023 Concerts

 International Contemporary Ensemble has announced two festival concerts this summer. The Ensemble performs as part of the SONiC Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Stiefel Hall at Mannes School of Music and at the TIME:SPANS Festival on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

Video: Loren Allred Shares I Hear Your Voice Visual Photo
Video: Loren Allred Shares 'I Hear Your Voice' Visual

Loren Allred is multi-platinum selling recording artist, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her jaw-dropping vocal performance of 'Never Enough' on the Oscar nominated and Grammy award winning 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack and film. Watch her new music video now!

DYLVN to Release Tell Them Stories Single Off Upcoming Album Photo
DYLVN to Release 'Tell Them Stories' Single Off Upcoming Album

San Clemente native, DYLVN is getting ready to release a 4 track EP on June 23rd, 2023 titled, Tell Them Stories, an ode to the people in his life that supported him and his music up to this point. It will be available via streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and others. 

Indie Pop Artist Chris Hart To Release Inspirational Track RUN This Month Photo
Indie Pop Artist Chris Hart To Release Inspirational Track 'RUN' This Month

Indie artist Chris Hart is back with his latest single, 'RUN,' set for release on May 12th. T


From This Author - Michael Major

Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'
Photos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City PremierePhotos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City Premiere
Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'
Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD