Becky Hill Shares New Single 'Side Effects'

Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill returns with "Side Effects," her first new solo song in over a year. Hill's powerful, soulful vocals shine on the infectious track as she examines the "side effects" of a past relationship that thwart her efforts to move on.

Becky wrote and releases "Side Effects" with friend and key collaborator, Lewis Thompson with whom she has a prolific creative partnership (the pair previously co-writing Becky's huge hit with David Guetta "Remember" and "Crazy What Love Can Do" also with David Guetta and Ella Henderson) plus producer Jon Shave and long-term collaborators, Karen Poole and MNEK, who also provides backing vocals.

"I haven't released a solo record in over a year, so coming out the door after a second BRIT win feels very exciting!" says Becky Hill. "I'm playing the UK's best festivals this year and I can't wait for people to have a new song to sing along with me. 'Side Effects' has been made with my favourite people in the industry and this one really feels like the beginning of my new chapter in my artistry. Album two here we come."

The stunning official video, which was directed by KC Locke (David Guetta, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy), follows Hill on an epic journey of escape from the lingering side effects of a toxic relationship.

Described by David Guetta as "one of the very rare queens of dance of music," Hill won back-to-back BRIT Awards in 2022 and 2023 for Best Dance Act. She charted four No. 1 hits at U.S. dance radio in 2022: "Run" with Galantis - praised by MTV News as an "uplifting and free track" - "Crazy What Love Can Do" with David Guetta and Ella Henderson, "History" with Joel Corry and "Words."

Hill will be playing numerous summer festivals, including Outside Lands in the U.S., Creamfields South and Glastonbury in the UK and Lollapalooza Stockholm. Her 2022 U.S. headline tour was completely sold out and she's also performed at numerous festivals stateside.

LADYGUNN hailed Hill as one of the Best Female Acts at Life Is Beautiful 2022 and Rolling Stone noted, "Becky Hill was her own disco ball as she kept the crowd dancing through her set." In recent months, she's played Ultra Miami, CRSSD Festival and M3F Festival.

"British singer Becky Hill has been a force to be reckoned with, dominating the UK music scene with her infectious, radio-friendly anthems that draw in thousands of fans at her live sets," said EUPHORIA. Magazine, which shared her CRSSD Festival photo diary.

QUIP Magazine said, "Becky Hill is a vocal powerhouse... the front-row fans were going wild, professing love with broken voices all throughout Hill's set." Covering M3F Festival, The Luna Collective noted, "Becky Hill delivered a high-energy, memorable performance, belting out anthems."

With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene, Hill was the third most-streamed British female solo artist on Spotify in 2021 while her single "Remember" was the fifth most streamed song by a British female.

A collaboration with David Guetta from her debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend, "Remember" recently went viral, more than a year after its release. The song, which is certified Gold in the U.S., has amassed over 781 million combined global streams and over 700,000 creates on TikTok, which have over 2.8 billion combined views. Last month, she released a cover of DJ Sammy's "Heaven."

Photo Credit: Simon Emmett