Becky Hill Releases Album 'Believe Me Now?'

Becky Hill unveils her eagerly anticipated second album Believe Me Now? via Astralwerks.

Believe Me Now? has delivered Becky’s latest UK Top 10 smash “Disconnect” (with Chase & Status) as well as US Dance Radio #1 hits “Side Effects” and “Never Be Alone” (with Sonny Fodera), which was also her 22nd UK Top 40 track to date (as artist and writer). The two-time BRIT Award and Radio 1 Dance Award winner launches the album alongside new single “Multiply.”

Believe Me Now? is the embodiment of Becky as a person: an authentic record rich with candid emotions and stories born from personal - and often immensely challenging - experiences. It’s an album that fully reflects her key musical influences as well as her lifelong dedication to dance music culture, but one that also maintains the instant appeal that has generated six UK Top 10 hits and seven US Dance Radio #1 smashes. Covering moments spanning love to loneliness and life-affirming bonds to betrayal, it’s an authentic collection of songs in which Becky places her own life at its forefront with its ambitious sound being bolstered by an array of top tier collaborators.

The album opens with “True Colours” (featuring Self Esteem), a first-hand reflection on sexual assault that aims to empower other people to speak out about their own experiences. As well as her recent singles, completed by “Outside of Love” and “Right Here”, the album introduces a wealth of essential new material. Highlights includes the future house banger and imminent summer dancefloor-filler “Multiply”, the punchy-synths and rave-centric energy of the MNEK co-write “Darkest Hour”; and the throwback mid-’00s vibes-meets-piano-house infectiousness of “Keep Holding On”, assisted by Toddla T.

Becky says, “When I thought about what had come before now, I realised I was missing a couple of things: specifically, the element of euphoria but also, I wanted to create a much more mature, sophisticated level of dance music in this album. It was an incredibly direct and quick album to write because for the first time I knew exactly what I wanted to say. I’m really proud of this album and of what it says and what it stands for.”

Believe Me Now? Tracklist

1. True Colours (with Self Esteem)

2. Darkest Hour

3. Outside Of Love

4. Never Be Alone (with Sonny Fodera)

5. Multiply

6. Swim

7. Man Of My Dreams

8. Linger

9. Lonely Again

10. Side Effects (with Lewis Thompson)

11. Back Around

12. Keep Holding On

13. One Track Mind (with Rileasa)

14. Disconnect (with Chase & Status)

15. Right Here

2024 is shaping up to be Becky’s biggest ever year on the road. Having already played Australia, New Zealand, her first European headline tour and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, highlights of the remainder of the year include an almost sold-out October UK arena tour as well as her biggest North American shows so far in November. Becky’s upcoming tour dates are listed below. Full routing and ticket details are also available HERE.

Tour Dates

JUNE

1st - UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)

8th - UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)

13th - UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14th - Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park

15th - UK, Belfast, Belsonic

23rd - Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival

JULY

6th - Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love

12th - UK, Derby, Summer Sessions

18th - Canada, Vancouver, Hollywood Theatre

19th - USA, Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party

20th - USA, Portland, Wonder Ballroom

29th - UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)

30th - UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)

31st – UK, London, Heaven (album release show)

AUGUST

9th - UK, Newmarket, Racecourse

10th - UK, Newquay, Boardmasters

11th - Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival

15th – Malta, Summer Daze

16th - UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival

18th - UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23rd – UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)

24th - UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series

25th - UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29th - UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30th - UK, Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus

31st - UK, Margate, Dreamland (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER

12th - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

18th - UK, Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19th - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20th - UK, Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

22nd - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24th - UK, London, OVO Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

7th - USA, San Diego, Music Box

8th - USA, Los Angeles, The Novo

9th - USA, San Francisco, The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

10th - USA, Berkeley, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

13th - USA, Denver, Meow Wolf

15th - USA, Austin, Emo’s

16th - USA, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory

19th - USA, Chicago, Park West

21st - Canada, Toronto, The Axis Club (SOLD OUT)

22nd - Canada, Montreal, Le Studio TD

23rd - USA, New York, Terminal 5

Photo Credit: Sam Neill

