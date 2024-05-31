Becky Hill Releases Album 'Believe Me Now?'

Hill will be embarking on an almost sold-out October UK arena tour as well as her biggest North American shows so far in November.
Becky Hill unveils her eagerly anticipated second album Believe Me Now? via Astralwerks.
Believe Me Now? has delivered Becky’s latest UK Top 10 smash “Disconnect” (with Chase & Status) as well as US Dance Radio #1 hits “Side Effects” and “Never Be Alone” (with Sonny Fodera), which was also her 22nd UK Top 40 track to date (as artist and writer). The two-time BRIT Award and Radio 1 Dance Award winner launches the album alongside new single “Multiply.”
Believe Me Now? is the embodiment of Becky as a person: an authentic record rich with candid emotions and stories born from personal - and often immensely challenging - experiences. It’s an album that fully reflects her key musical influences as well as her lifelong dedication to dance music culture, but one that also maintains the instant appeal that has generated six UK Top 10 hits and seven US Dance Radio #1 smashes. Covering moments spanning love to loneliness and life-affirming bonds to betrayal, it’s an authentic collection of songs in which Becky places her own life at its forefront with its ambitious sound being bolstered by an array of top tier collaborators.
The album opens with “True Colours” (featuring Self Esteem), a first-hand reflection on sexual assault that aims to empower other people to speak out about their own experiences. As well as her recent singles, completed by “Outside of Love” and “Right Here”, the album introduces a wealth of essential new material. Highlights includes the future house banger and imminent summer dancefloor-filler “Multiply”, the punchy-synths and rave-centric energy of the MNEK co-write “Darkest Hour”; and the throwback mid-’00s vibes-meets-piano-house infectiousness of “Keep Holding On”, assisted by Toddla T.
Becky says, “When I thought about what had come before now, I realised I was missing a couple of things: specifically, the element of euphoria but also, I wanted to create a much more mature, sophisticated level of dance music in this album. It was an incredibly direct and quick album to write because for the first time I knew exactly what I wanted to say. I’m really proud of this album and of what it says and what it stands for.”
1. True Colours (with Self Esteem)
2. Darkest Hour
3. Outside Of Love
4. Never Be Alone (with Sonny Fodera)
5. Multiply
6. Swim
7. Man Of My Dreams
8. Linger
9. Lonely Again
10. Side Effects (with Lewis Thompson)
11. Back Around
12. Keep Holding On
13. One Track Mind (with Rileasa)
14. Disconnect (with Chase & Status)
15. Right Here
2024 is shaping up to be Becky’s biggest ever year on the road. Having already played Australia, New Zealand, her first European headline tour and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, highlights of the remainder of the year include an almost sold-out October UK arena tour as well as her biggest North American shows so far in November. Becky’s upcoming tour dates are listed below. Full routing and ticket details are also available HERE.
JUNE
1st - UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)
8th - UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)
13th - UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest
14th - Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park
15th - UK, Belfast, Belsonic
23rd - Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival
JULY
6th - Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love
12th - UK, Derby, Summer Sessions
18th - Canada, Vancouver, Hollywood Theatre
19th - USA, Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party
20th - USA, Portland, Wonder Ballroom
29th - UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)
30th - UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)
31st – UK, London, Heaven (album release show)
AUGUST
9th - UK, Newmarket, Racecourse
10th - UK, Newquay, Boardmasters
11th - Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival
15th – Malta, Summer Daze
16th - UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival
18th - UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions
23rd – UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)
24th - UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series
25th - UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
29th - UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
30th - UK, Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus
31st - UK, Margate, Dreamland (SOLD OUT)
OCTOBER
12th - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
13th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
15th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
18th - UK, Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
19th - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
20th - UK, Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
22nd - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
24th - UK, London, OVO Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)
NOVEMBER
7th - USA, San Diego, Music Box
8th - USA, Los Angeles, The Novo
9th - USA, San Francisco, The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)
10th - USA, Berkeley, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
13th - USA, Denver, Meow Wolf
15th - USA, Austin, Emo’s
16th - USA, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory
19th - USA, Chicago, Park West
21st - Canada, Toronto, The Axis Club (SOLD OUT)
22nd - Canada, Montreal, Le Studio TD
23rd - USA, New York, Terminal 5
Photo Credit: Sam Neill
