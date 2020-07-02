Bebe Winans Releases Timely New Single “Black Lives Matter”

Grammy award-winning, Gospel and R&B icon, BeBe Winans, returns in partnership with Hidden Beach Recordings for a deeply heartfelt single, "Black Lives Matter."

Coinciding, L.A. based marketing and creative agency, Quantasy + Associates, has produced a deeply emotional music video for the single. It features Winans' studio performance of the song, woven between riveting images of peoples from around the world, united on the frontlines, standing against the racial injustices minorities face everyday. The impactful video and song are meant to honor the precious lives lost throughout years of race-based police murder and brutality. A vehicle for fundraising efforts, song proceeds will go to Black Lives Matter Organization and Bryan Stevenson's Equal Justice Initiative.

Winans commented, "After witnessing the horrific tragedies of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and so many other countless lives being cut short, I started to think about the ways I could lend my voice to this movement. Music has always been a way to bring positivity, hope and people together, so I wanted to create a song that could help bring a sense of peace to this world for our children, including my own. Black. Lives. Matter."

Hidden Beach Recordings CEO, Steve McKeever, also commented, "Music has an unrivaled capacity to bypass resistant minds, fears, and anxiety. Music invades the heart and soul of a person-where love and empathy live. And when music is ingeniously matched with powerful imagery, like what Ron Gillyard and his team at Quantasy have crafted, it elevates the message to a whole new plateau of impact. I am hopeful that BeBe's voice will be an entry point for people to feel and understand the depth of the problem so that we can collectively find the solutions that are immediately needed."

In tumultuous times filled with social frustration and profound hurt, music has always been a way to bring hope, positivity and people together; music is the most powerful, universal language of mankind.

McKeever concluded, "In my eyes, BeBe Winans is one of the most gifted singers (and lyricists) on the planet; we are proud to ally with him, the Black Lives Matter movement--and every social justice organization on the front lines--in making this profoundly healing song available to a grieving public who needs it."

Benjamin "BeBe" Winans, six-time Grammy Award winner, is the seventh child and youngest male of the Detroit based first family of gospel music, The Winans. BeBe is best known as an inspirational R&B/gospel vocalist and songwriter. After spending some time working behind the scenes on projects such as writing his critically acclaimed original musical "Born for This" and serving as Executive Music Producer for the OWN Network's scripted series, "Greenleaf," he moves back into the forefront with a new album--his first solo album in nearly a decade. On October 15, 2019, BeBe released his memoir "Born For This: My Story in Music," which invites new readers and loyal fans alike to share in never-before-revealed details about his life in the crossfires between church, gospel music and the mainstream recording industry. BeBe, with his sisters, brothers, parents and on his own, has achieved an iconic status with the audiences he has moved and encouraged through the Winans' brand of popular inspirational song.

