Beau Nair Releases His Debut Album 'Truth Or Nair'

After years on the road crisscrossing the United States playing Honky Tonks, saloons, pool halls, and trailer parks alike, prolific outlaw country singer-songwriter Beau Nair released his debut album Truth Or Nair today.

Beau kicked off the release of his debut album earlier this year with the release of his first single "I'm So Hard" following a premiere with Vents Magazine and Ground Sounds. Beau followed the release of "I'm So Hard" with his second single "Funk You" that featured a music video from director Kii Arens who has worked with legendary artists like, Chuck Berry, AC/DC, Paul McCartney and more! After the first two successful releases Beau is finally ready to unleash his debut album to the world.

Beau Nair is not your run of the mill Country artist. At an early age he mastered the bass guitar and decided that he was going to bring something to country music that it had always sorely lacked: FUNK. In marrying the two genres, Beau Nair created Funktry, a style to unify his sweet melodies and saucy lyrics with a groove so deep it'll leave marks on your sphincter. No better is that uniquely Beau Nair Funktry heard than on his debut album Truth Or Nair.

When asked about his debut album Truth Or Nair, Beau Nair said, "Prepare for Truth Or Nair, the debut album from your favourite outlaw country star right here! When I first mixed-up classic country song writing with some deeply funky bass, I created my own style of music called Funktry. With all the sex, drugs and rock'n'roll missing from modern bro country, I decided to dig deep and squeeze out a dozen hot steamers aimed right for your bountiful booty. Strap on Truth Or Nair and take a ride into the up skirts of town. I'm on the scene and ready to funk you up! Let's do this, y'all!"

Born to a pair of dope smugglers in a seedy motel along Highway 66, Beau Nair was an outlaw on the run from an early age, living a nomadic lifestyle that saw him travel throughout the Southern States of America throughout his childhood. At a young age Beau discovered legendary country singer Jim Reeves when he heard his music playing from the backroom of a New Orleans brothel while his Pappy was getting his weekly tune up.

It was on this day in the Crescent City that Beau found his calling: to become the greatest country superstar the world had ever known. As Beau travelled the highways of America, he spent his formative years in Honky Tonks, saloons and pool halls soaking up all the glorious 45's their jukeboxes could spin. Beau soon mastered the bass guitar and later began learning boogie woogie piano from the best of the barrelhouse badasseshe encountered.

As the years went on, Beau became an underground sensation on a multitude of local country scenes as he continued to criss cross America, jamming and performing wherever and with whoever he could. Years later, on one fateful tour to California, Beau Nair ate what Bill Hicks would refer to as a "heroic" dose of mushrooms and squeegeed his third eye. In a year's time- and with copious doobies in hand- Beau created over a hundred of the sauciest, juiciest tunes your jukebox had ever been penetrated by.

This music poured forth like a torrent of twangy funk, giving Beau a big burst of booty-shaking tunes to choose from for his debut album Truth Or Nair. With the release of this new music, Beau Nair is ready to change the worlds perception of country music with his unique style of Funktry. Stay tuned to Beau's socials below for updates on the release of future releases following Truth Or Nair as well as upcoming tour dates from the prolific outlaw country artist.

Listen to the new album here: