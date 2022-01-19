Bear's Den Releases New 'Spiders' Single From Upcoming Album

Acclaimed U.K.-based band Bear's Den is set to release their fourth studio album, Blue Hours, on May 13 via Communion Records. Band members Andrew Davie and Kevin Jones once again team up with producer Ian Grimble on what is one of their most personal records to date. Pre-order Blue Hours here.

In conjunction, the band premieres their electronic-driven track "Spiders," today, which follows the release of last year's single, "All That You Are."

"I started writing 'Spiders' around the time we left London. In my head, I thought moving would solve lots of problems, like everything will be better-almost like this Neverland vibe," Davie laughs. "'Spiders' is a song dealing with the fact that this absolutely wasn't the case. I had this vision in my head that I'd be at one with nature, that I'd be calmer - but all the things that were rattling around in my brain before were still there after the move. The song is about the fact you can't run away from the things that are bothering you."

"While making the record we wanted to get across a kind of simmering intensity with the song and the idea of someone trying to keep their s together while wrestling with these darker thoughts and feelings," furthers Davie. "We wanted to get across a sense of bravery and triumph in saying, 'sometimes I can't pull myself out' of these difficult situations. To celebrate the difficult moments because we all have them. They are a universally shared experience even if it feels sometimes like they're not and you're the only one who feels them."

Themes on the album include both self-reflection and mental health after both struggled with the latter in recent years. "It's the main over-arching theme with this record," Davie explains. "It probably speaks to our struggles and hopefully many other people's too. Men are not very good at talking. We're not really taught how to - men have no idea how to talk about this stuff, certainly to each other."

Despite the album's challenging themes, it's an album drenched in hope too. "We wanted this to be a celebration of music," Jones continues. "I think that informed some of the bolder decision making on this record. At a time when music was so distant, it felt important to make an album that sounded hopeful, celebratory, ambitious and beautiful in spite of the heavy subject matter in some of the songs." Jones adds: "It was almost like we needed to shout louder than before because we felt that there were more barriers between the audience and us. We needed something to transcend that."

The group also confirms an extensive run of U.K., European and North American tour dates. The set of U.S. tour dates kicks off in early September and include performances at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' Troubadour, Nashville's The Basement East, Chicago's Thalia Hall, D.C.'s 9:30 Club and more. Ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, January 26, 10AM local time. Full tour routing can be found below.

The London-based band played music in various incarnations before officially forming in 2012. Their 2014 debut album, Islands, earned them an Ivor Novello nomination-the U.K.'s most prestigious songwriting accolade-alongside notable acts Ben Howard and Hozier, while their 2016 album, Red Earth & Pouring Rain, reached #6 on the U.K. album chart. Last year, the band released their third studio album, So that you might hear me, to critical praise both stateside and abroad. The band has sold 500,000 records over the course of their career and after four years of nonstop touring has sold over 150,000 tickets worldwide including global festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Glastonbury.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

April 23-Oslo, NO-Parkteatret

April 24-Stockholm, SE-Debaser

April 26-Copenhagen, DK-Studie 2

April-Berlin-TBC*

April 29-Hamburg, DE-Fabrik

May 1-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso

May 2-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso

May 5-Zurich, CH-Kaufleuten

May 7-Cologne, DE-Carlswerk Victoria

May 9-Brussels, BE-Ancienne Belgique

May 17-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy

May 18-London, UK- Eventim Apollo

May 21-Dublin, IE-Olympia

May 22-Manchester, EN-Albert Hall

May 23-Glasgow, UK-O2 Academy

May 25-Newcastle, EN-Newcastle University

May 26-Birmingham, EN-O2 Institute

May 27-Leeds, EN-Leeds University Stylus

September 8-Dallas, TX-The Studio at The Factory

September 9-Austin, TX-Emo's

September 11-Nashville, TN-The Basement East

September 12-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse

September 14-Ardmore, PA-Ardmore Music Hall

September 15-New York, NY-Webster Hall

September 16-Washington, DC-9:30 Club

September 17-Boston, MA-Royale

September 20-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall

September 21-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

September 23-Minneapolis, MN-Varsity Theater

September 24-Iowa City, IA-The Englert Theatre

September 25-Kansas City, MO-Knuckleheads Saloon

September 27-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

September 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The CommonWealth Room

September 30-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre

October 1-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre

October 3-Portland, OR-Revolution Hall

October 5-Felton, CA-Felton Music Hall

October 6-San Francisco, CA-August Hall

October 8-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour