Beabadoobee Sets North American Headline Shows

Indie alt icon beabadoobee has announced a series of North American Headline Shows – set to kick off April 8 in Vancouver. The string of dates, produced by Live Nation, will bring beabadoobee and her incomparable live show to major cities coast-to-coast including Portland, Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, and more, as well as Coachella and Bonnaroo.

Pre-sales begin with beabadoobee’s artist pre-sale on Wednesday, February 5 ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. She’ll be joined by special guests Pretty Sick and Keni Titus on select dates. Please visit beabadoobee.com for tickets, pre-sale and tour info.

Beabadoobee is nominated for two BRIT Awards in the categories of Artist of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act for the release of her critically-acclaimed third studio album This Is How Tomorrow Moves. The collection was recorded at the legendary Shangri-La in Malibu with renowned producer Rick Rubin, and it encapsulates Bea’s journey through confidence and introspection, with themes of self-acceptance and personal growth woven throughout – standing as a testament to her artistic evolution, resilience as a performer and growth as a songwriter. The album received global praise, hit #1 on the UK Official Album Chart, and features lauded tracks “Take A Bite,” “Ever Seen,” “Coming Home,” “Beaches” and her latest buzzy single “Real Man” which is heating up with nearly 1 million new streams a day. Beabadoobee closed out a massive 2024 by being named to the prestigious TIME100 Next List, an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, highlighting 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and more. PRESS HERE to read a beautiful tribute to beabadoobee written by Gracie Abrams.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Beatrice Laus has emerged as a British icon, and with over 6 billion global streams at just 24, she’s built a massive Gen-Z fan base with her prodigious output, including three acclaimed albums and five diverse EPs. Her work has garnered countless viral moments, BRIT Award and BBC Sound Of nominations, and she won NME’s 2020 Radar Award. Following the release of her successful debut album Fake It Flowers (2020) and the fantastical Beatopia (2022), she toured globally supporting artists such as Taylor Swift (on the groundbreaking ERAS Tour), The 1975, Halsey and Clairo; and has performed at major festivals including Glastonbury and Lollapalooza as well as appeared as the face of brand campaigns for Miu Miu, Guess Jeans, Calvin Klein, Coach, Ray Ban, Adidas, Clarks, MAC Cosmetics and more.

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE SHOWS

April 8 – Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, BC^

April 9 – Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR^

April 11 – Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CA^

April 13 – Coachella Weekend 1 – Indio, CA *^

April 16 – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas– Las Vegas, NV^

April 20 – Coachella Weekend 2 – Indio, CA *^

April 22 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ^

April 24 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX^

April 25 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX^

April 26 – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX^

June 11 – Asheville Yards – Asheville, NC

June 13 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

June 14 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN *

June 16 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

^ w/ special guests Pretty Sick & Keni Titus

*denotes festival appearance

Photo Credit: Deanie Chen

