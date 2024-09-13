Bea and Her Business Shares New Single 'Safety Net'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The strident modernist pop and brutally honest lyricism of the Me Vs. Me and Introverted Extrovert EPs catapulted 20-year-old Bea and her Business into becoming the UK’s next breakthrough pop icon. Now Bea shares the brand new single “Safety Net,” as she prepares to connect with her huge following at headline shows across the UK, US and Europe later this year.

We’ve all experienced the “Safety Net” story, or at least seen it happening to friends. One person in a relationship blows hot and cold, while the other bends to their every whim to make it work. But this narrative sees Bea reclaiming control of the situation with an empowering role reversal in which she confidently backs out at the very moment that the otherwise unreliable love interest really needs her. And for Bea, revenge is a dish best served scorching hot as her deeply charismatic voice fires barbed kiss-offs like, “You need somewhere to sleep? I’m sure there are pillows in hell” and “It’s your turn to cry in bed and listen to Adele.” Bea wrote “Safety Net” with Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Charli XCX) as well as the track’s multiple Grammy winning producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Harry Styles).

Bea says, “‘Safety Net’ is about understanding your own value, it’s about having some self-respect, putting yourself in a position of power and understanding that you should never wait around for anyone to get their s together. It’s sarcastic and petty.”

Bea and her Business has earned an ever-growing following by writing songs which inspire an intensely personal connection. With 2+ million followers across social platforms, 65 million streams, and 250 million views at TikTok, Bea provides relatable self-deprecating humour, fun and multi-faceted music to help navigate the whirlwind of anxieties, insecurities and contradictions that come with young adulthood. That surge of interest has been matched by landmark acclaim, including Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist and Instagram’s Next Generation Artist accolades. Her first live show came on the biggest of stages, in front of 100,000 people at a festival in Norway, before her selling out her debut UK and European headline tour. Bea’s own life experiences are her dominant influences, but she is also inspired by musicians (Lily Allen, Hayley Williams, Marina and the Diamonds) and poets (Daisy Goodwin, Kate Bingham, Robert Adamson) alike.

Bea and her Business’s upcoming international tour dates are listed below. Limited remaining tickets are available HERE:

OCTOBER

10th – Belgium, Antwerp, Kavka

11th – Germany, Berlin, Columbia Theater

13th – Germany, Hamburg, Uber & Gefährlich

15th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin

16th – France, Paris, Le Badaboum

20th – UK, Manchester, Gorilla

21st – UK, Glasgow, King Tuts

NOVEMBER

11th – UK, London, KOKO

DECEMBER

9th – USA, New York, Mercury Lounge

11th – USA, Los Angeles, The Moroccan Lounge

Comments