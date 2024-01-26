Bayonne Announces New Project 'Temporary Time (Orchestrated)' With Composer Nathaniel Earl

Multi-hyphenate musician, Roger Sellers, aka Bayonne, announces his new project, Temporary Time (Orchestrated) out 3/8, in collaboration with Austin composer/producer Nathaniel Earl, following his third studio album, Temporary Time.

Bayonne also introduces the orchestrated version of the acclaimed single "Come Down," where they have reimagined Bayonne's vocal melodies by crafting an entirely new harmonic landscape beneath them.

Bayonne shares his enthusiasm for working with Nathaniel Earl, expressing his long-standing dream of having orchestrated arrangements complementing his music. "Since I was a kid, it's been sort of a dream of mine to have orchestrated arrangements around my music in some capacity," he says. "After working with him, little by little, I realized just how special this could be, and now I'm ever-grateful for this incredibly profound experience and music we were able to produce together."

Temporary Time (Orchestrated) emerges from the shared experiences of Bayonne and Nathaniel Earl, both coping with the loss of their fathers. This collaborative project beautifully weaves Bayonne's visceral songwriting with Nathaniel Earl's lush orchestral composition.

"I heard Roger's song 'Solo' when it was first released in early 2023 right in the middle of one of the most difficult experiences in my life. It brought me to tears and connected to me in a moment when I felt disconnected from everything. That night I composed the strings to Solo (Orchestrated) out of pure gratitude, then reached out to Roger asking if he'd be interested in collaborating. I'm enamored with this music," says Nathaniel of how the project came together. The result of the collaboration is a captivating exploration of emotion through music.

Employing a small chamber orchestra, they have reimagined four of Bayonne's most personal songs and crafted a new piece that encapsulates the emotional journey from grief to hope.

Composed during the summer of 2023 at each other's home studios in Austin, TX, Bayonne and Nathaniel broke down each piece to a stencil foundation, then infused the negative space with vibrant colors of orchestra and synths, yielding a collection more closely resembling a symphonic structure than a traditional album.

To celebrate this body of work, Bayonne will perform songs for the first time with a live ensemble on March 22nd at the 04 Center in Austin, TX. This one-night-only show promises to be a transportive experience, bringing the magic of Temporary Time (Orchestrated) to the stage. Tickets on sale now at https://www.bayonneofficial.com/

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Mar 22 - Austin, TX @ The 04 Center (with Live Ensemble)

Mar 27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mar 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Stable Hall

Apr 10 – London, UK @ Omeara