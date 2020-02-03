Bat For Lashes Shares Live THE BOYS OF SUMMER EP

Today, Bat For Lashes, aka Natasha Khan, shares the live EP The Boys of Summer recorded in November 2019 at Earth, London. Following her critically acclaimed fifth studio album Lost Girls (which came out this Fall on AWAL Recordings), the 4-track EP features a stripped-down cover of Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer," a twinkling music box rendition of "Daniel" from Khan's second studio album, Two Suns, as well as two tracks from Khan's critically acclaimed album Lost Girls - a gorgeous, piano-led version of "Desert Man," and a haunting version of "The Hunger" with Khan on the organ.

The live EP comes shortly before Bat For Lashes heads out on a Winter North American tour beginning on February 10th in Seattle at Neptune Theatre. These shows will be intimate - vocal and electronic synth and piano sets; euphoric, atmospheric and lush, a never performed before set of previous Bat For Lashes material and songs from Lost Girls plus a few surprises. Tickets are available here.

The Boys of Summer Tracklisting:

The Boys of Summer - Live Desert Man - Live (Piano Version) Daniel - Live (Music Box Version) The Hunger - Live (Organ Version)

Spanning 10 tracks, Lost Girls has been heralded as another diamond in Khan's incredible catalogue. If her last album, The Bride, was melancholy and mournful, a tone poem of loss and regret, Lost Girls is her mischievous younger sister, widescreen in scope and bursting with Technicolour intensity. It's an album for driving in the dark; holding hands at sunset; jumping off bridges with vampires; riding your bike across the moon. Within the women of Lost Girls and her character Nikki Pink, Khan unfolds elements of herself; within these songs, we do the same. Filled with gauzy, 80's-esque power ballads, Iranian-inspired beats, and the sort of epic sonics reserved for film credits rolling up a screen, Lost Girls is a noir, supernatural night-riding adventure, and one of the finest albums in Khan's rich, varied discography.





