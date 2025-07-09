Baroness Expands Red & Blue Tour with New Fall West Coast Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baroness recently wrapped up a sold-out, East Coast tour featuring intimate performances of the band’s Red Album and Blue Record in their entirety. The band now brings the tour to Western North America with a newly announced slate of fall dates, offering fans a rare chance to see the group performing songs that are seldom performed live.

“West Coast, we’re bringing the RED & BLUE Tour in your direction this September with our friends and tour mates, Weedeater,” John Baizley shares. “The first leg of the tour through the Northeast was such a blast that we knew we may have to add a second leg. Throughout the tour, we read your messages and saw all of your comments asking for it - so here it is: RED & BLUE – Part II. We can’t wait to see you again. We’ll be playing through the entirety of both records. Get yourselves ready for 90+ minutes of intense rock music.”

Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time here. The tour will feature a variety of exclusive tour-only vinyl with newly crafted John Baizley artwork, as well as a selection of Red and Blue-themed merchandise.

The Red & Blue Tour - Part II Dates:

September 5 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

September 6 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

September 8 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

September 9 Boise, ID Neurolux

September 11 Seattle, WA Neumos

September 12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

September 13 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

September 14 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

September 16 Sacramento, CA The Starlet Room

September 17 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 19 Fresno, CA Strummer’s *

September 20 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 21 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

September 23 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer

September 24 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer

September 26 Phoenix, AZ Walter Studios

September 27 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

*= No Weedeater

About Baroness

Founded in 2003, Baroness is John Baizley (vocals/guitar), Gina Gleason (guitar), Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian Thomson (drums). The Philadelphia-meets-Brooklyn foursome have released six full-length albums: STONE (2023), Gold & Grey (2019), Purple (2015), Yellow & Green (2012), Blue Record (2009), and the Red Album (2007)

Photo credit: Danielle Maree White