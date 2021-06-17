Banks Returns With New Single 'The Devil'

BANKS has shared her monumental new single 'The Devil,' along with a jaw-dropping official music video, out worldwide right now. Listen HERE.

'The Devil' was written and co-produced by BANKS, who also creatively directed and co-directed, alongside Jenna Marsh, the official music video. Visually inspired by Francis Ford Coppola's Dracula, and the black comedy classic Death Becomes Her (both released in 1992), the award-winning artist elaborates on the concept, "this video represents the twisted, surreal, and playful world that I exist in as the devil. No demon can touch me as I am not tempted by their charm. Give me a rose and I'll eat it. In this world, I hypnotize and stuff every demon in a box while I dance, fly, and play with my devil sisters. Someone write my new name down."

Watch the captivating music video for 'The Devil' HERE

Marking an exciting new chapter in an already illustrious career, BANKS is releasing music independently for the first time (via AWAL), as well as co-producing every track. Speaking exclusively to VOGUE's Liam Hess (read HERE ), the platinum-selling artist has revealed 'The Devil' is the first taste of what's to come in 2021 following a year of intense isolation during lock-down, a traumatic break-up and some serious mind-and-body wake-up calls. She reveals, "The devil is about being stronger than the demons that haunt you. About rebirth and transformation into the forces of nature we were born to be."

Since her spellbinding debut in 2014, BANKS has garnered more than 1.4 billion combined streams and headlined sold out shows and festivals all over the world. Now, with a dedicated global army of fans, and a powerful body of work under her belt, the California-born artist, producer, songwriter and poet is declaring her independence once and for all, as she embarks on this new and empowering era of her musical career and personal life.

More exciting news to come.