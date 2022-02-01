Bang On A Can Launches New 3-Day Music Festival LONG PLAY April 29
Featuring dozens of concerts, LONG PLAY also showcases a dense network of pioneering music venues in Brooklyn.
Bang on a Can announces the launch of LONG PLAY, a new, three-day destination music festival. Originally scheduled for May of 2020, Long Play will be presented for the first time from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Featuring dozens of concerts, LONG PLAY also showcases a dense network of pioneering music venues in Brooklyn - with performances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Roulette, Public Records, Littlefield, Mark Morris Dance Center, The Center for Fiction, outdoor events at The Plaza at 300 Ashland, and more. Festival passes and more venue information will be available February 8, 2022 at www.longplayfestival.org.
Bang on a Can's Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe, say of the new festival:
"Right now - this minute - is an amazing time to love music. Musicians and listeners from every corner of the music world are pushing beyond their boundaries, questioning their roots, searching and stretching for the new. There has never been a time when music contained so much innovation and diversity, so much audacity and so much courage. And we want to show you all of it. With the creation of LONG PLAY we are presenting more kinds of musicians, playing more kinds of music, bending more kinds of minds. LONG PLAY expands and enlarges our scope and our reach, and puts more new faces on stages than ever before. It's a lot of music!"
Fueled by more than three decades of Marathon concerts, the LOUD Weekend festival at MASS MoCA, countless world tours and staged productions, Bang on a Can's LONG PLAY is a supercharged ride through right now - for musicians and audiences alike.
LONG PLAY Highlights (additional artists and more details to be announced):
Anthony Braxton: Bagpipe Compositions performed by Matthew Welch
Arvo Pärt: Kanon Pokajanen, performed by The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, conducted by Julian Wachner.
Ashley Bathgate: ASH, music by the collective Sleeping Giant
Attacca Quartet
Balún
Brandon Lopez
Brian Eno: Music for Airports, performed by Bang on a Can All-Stars and The Choir of Trinity Wall Street
Brooklyn Youth Chorus
Craig Harris
David Lang: death speaks featuring Shara Nova
DeForrest Brown, Jr. (Speaker Music)
Dither & Lee Ranaldo perform Hurricane Transcriptions plus new works by Aeryn Santillan, Amirtha Kidambi, inti figgis-vizueta, and Nate Wooley
Eddy Kwon
Eliane Radigue: L'ile re-sonante, performed by Nate Wooley with sonic projections by Michael Pisaro
Innov Gnawa
I-VT
Jenny Lin plays Galina Ustvolskaya
Joan La Barbara: ad astra...for cellist who sings performed by Iva Casian-Lakos
John Luther Adams: Strange and Sacred Noise, performed by Left Edge Percussion and the Southern Oregon University
Percussion Ensemble
Julia Wolfe: String Quartets performed by ETHEL
Kaki King
Kelly Moran
Kendall Williams' Pan in Motion
Kinds of ~Nois: ~Nois Saxophone Quartet plays the music of Kinds of Kings
Kris Davis and Dave Holland
Lee Ranaldo
Matmos
Michael Gordon: Timber, performed by Mantra Percussion
Michael Pisaro: Ricefall, performed by the Southern Oregon University Percussion Ensemble.
Nick Dunston's Spider Season
Nicole Mitchell
Nona Hendryx & Gary Lucas perform The World of Captain Beefheart
Ornette Expressions/Denardo Coleman with Jamaaldeen Tacuma, Jason Moran, Lee Odom, Wallace Rhoney Jr, and
special guest James Blood Ulmer play Ornette Coleman's The Shape of Jazz to Come with Bang on a Can Orchestra, conducted by Awadagin Pratt. Contributing composers include Nick Dunston, Craig Harris, Nicole Mitchell, Carman Moore, David Sanford
Phong Tran
Quo Vadis Presents: Russell E.L. Butler, Cienfuegos, Via App
Reggie Workman & Andrew Cyrille + Special Guest Marc Cary
Robert Ashley: "The Backyard" from Perfect Lives performed by Matmos
Soo Yeon Lyuh
Sun Ra Arkestra (also performing February 17 as part of Carnegie Hall's Afrofuturism Festival!)
Terry Riley: In C performed by the Bang on a Can All-Stars & Special Guests
Titus Underwood
Tristan Perich
Vijay Iyer
Zoë Keating
and more!
Additional details and artists to be announced.