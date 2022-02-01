Bang On A Can Launches New 3-Day Music Festival LONG PLAY April 29

Bang on a Can announces the launch of LONG PLAY, a new, three-day destination music festival. Originally scheduled for May of 2020, Long Play will be presented for the first time from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Featuring dozens of concerts, LONG PLAY also showcases a dense network of pioneering music venues in Brooklyn - with performances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Roulette, Public Records, Littlefield, Mark Morris Dance Center, The Center for Fiction, outdoor events at The Plaza at 300 Ashland, and more. Festival passes and more venue information will be available February 8, 2022 at www.longplayfestival.org.

Bang on a Can's Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe, say of the new festival:

"Right now - this minute - is an amazing time to love music. Musicians and listeners from every corner of the music world are pushing beyond their boundaries, questioning their roots, searching and stretching for the new. There has never been a time when music contained so much innovation and diversity, so much audacity and so much courage. And we want to show you all of it. With the creation of LONG PLAY we are presenting more kinds of musicians, playing more kinds of music, bending more kinds of minds. LONG PLAY expands and enlarges our scope and our reach, and puts more new faces on stages than ever before. It's a lot of music!"

Fueled by more than three decades of Marathon concerts, the LOUD Weekend festival at MASS MoCA, countless world tours and staged productions, Bang on a Can's LONG PLAY is a supercharged ride through right now - for musicians and audiences alike.

LONG PLAY Highlights (additional artists and more details to be announced):

Anthony Braxton: Bagpipe Compositions performed by Matthew Welch

Arvo Pärt: Kanon Pokajanen, performed by The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, conducted by Julian Wachner.

Ashley Bathgate: ASH, music by the collective Sleeping Giant

Attacca Quartet

Balún

Brandon Lopez

Brian Eno: Music for Airports, performed by Bang on a Can All-Stars and The Choir of Trinity Wall Street

Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Craig Harris

David Lang: death speaks featuring Shara Nova

DeForrest Brown, Jr. (Speaker Music)

Dither & Lee Ranaldo perform Hurricane Transcriptions plus new works by Aeryn Santillan, Amirtha Kidambi, inti figgis-vizueta, and Nate Wooley

Eddy Kwon

Eliane Radigue: L'ile re-sonante, performed by Nate Wooley with sonic projections by Michael Pisaro

Innov Gnawa

I-VT

Jenny Lin plays Galina Ustvolskaya

Joan La Barbara: ad astra...for cellist who sings performed by Iva Casian-Lakos

John Luther Adams: Strange and Sacred Noise, performed by Left Edge Percussion and the Southern Oregon University

Percussion Ensemble

Julia Wolfe: String Quartets performed by ETHEL

Kaki King

Kelly Moran

Kendall Williams' Pan in Motion

Kinds of ~Nois: ~Nois Saxophone Quartet plays the music of Kinds of Kings

Kris Davis and Dave Holland

Lee Ranaldo

Matmos

Michael Gordon: Timber, performed by Mantra Percussion

Michael Pisaro: Ricefall, performed by the Southern Oregon University Percussion Ensemble.

Nick Dunston's Spider Season

Nicole Mitchell

Nona Hendryx & Gary Lucas perform The World of Captain Beefheart

Ornette Expressions/Denardo Coleman with Jamaaldeen Tacuma, Jason Moran, Lee Odom, Wallace Rhoney Jr, and

special guest James Blood Ulmer play Ornette Coleman's The Shape of Jazz to Come with Bang on a Can Orchestra, conducted by Awadagin Pratt. Contributing composers include Nick Dunston, Craig Harris, Nicole Mitchell, Carman Moore, David Sanford

Phong Tran

Quo Vadis Presents: Russell E.L. Butler, Cienfuegos, Via App

Reggie Workman & Andrew Cyrille + Special Guest Marc Cary

Robert Ashley: "The Backyard" from Perfect Lives performed by Matmos

Soo Yeon Lyuh

Sun Ra Arkestra (also performing February 17 as part of Carnegie Hall's Afrofuturism Festival!)

Terry Riley: In C performed by the Bang on a Can All-Stars & Special Guests

Titus Underwood

Tristan Perich

Vijay Iyer

Zoë Keating

and more!

Additional details and artists to be announced.