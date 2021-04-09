Ballerina Turned Electro-Pop Artist EMPRESS Announces The Vixen Collection

Throughout Women's History Month, we recognized and honored strong females. In keeping with this theme, San-Francisco based singer-songwriter EMPRESS announces her inspiring The Vixen Collection, set to be released on April 9th.

Shannon Rugani, musically known as EMPRESS has carefully crafted this concept with the help of German based producer High 'N' Rich. This collection of songs was heavily inspired by the growing movement of women who want to feel equal, accepted, respected and supported.

The collection includes the original "Vixen" single, "Prelude," "Remix," "Extended Remix" and "Workout Remix." With five distinctive renditions of her power anthem "Vixen", the artist reminds women that they have a confident vixen within.

Music has always played a pivotal part of EMPRESS's life. By the age of 4, she began playing the piano and crafting songs. At 16, she became one of the youngest members of the San Francisco Ballet Company and had a very successful dance career. Today, she has returned to her first love, music, creating music that inspires women to be the best they can be.

Be sure to check out The Vixen Collection by singer-songwriter EMPRESS out April 9th! Follow EMPRESS on social media for all upcoming performances and musical exclusives.

At just four years old, EMPRESS's life was changed when her hands touched the black and white keys on a keyboard for the first time. Her love for music evolved into a career as a professional dancer, and she was one of the youngest members of the San Francisco Ballet. As her talents developed, EMPRESS moved to New York City where she performed on Broadway as the lead in the Tony Award winning production of An American in Paris. Today, her career comes full-circle, as she creates music as a singer/songwriter as she prepares to release her debut EP. EMPRESS' debut EP, WE OWN THIS CROWN, set to release spring 2021.

For more information visit https://empress-music.com/.