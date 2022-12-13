Bailey Zimmerman Is This Year's No. 4 Top New Artist Across All Genres According to Billboard

Bailey Zimmerman is launching into 2023, fueled by impressive 2022 accomplishments that continue to pour in. Billboard's year-end charts rank Zimmerman as their No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist across all genres.

He also finds himself at No. 8 on the Top Country Artist chart and within the Top 50 of their Top Artists overall. ABC and dick clark productions also recently announced Zimmerman as part of their star-studded lineup of performers for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023, airing Saturday, December 31st on ABC.

Coming in hot at No. 3 on TikTok's Emerging Artists chart in the U.S., he has also been named to multiple Year End Best Of lists including LA Times' 100 Best Songs of 2022, NY Times' Best Songs of 2022 and Holler's 20 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2022.

In addition, Zimmerman is the only country artist in 2022 to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA, beginning with his No. 1 debut single "Fall In Love," the fastest debut single to reach No. 1 at country radio since 2015 and the first debut hit to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this year.

Currently featured on iHeartCountry's Mainstream and New Country stations as one of their latest On The Verge artists, he also earned a second certification for his current radio single, "Rock And A Hard Place," which is set for a national TV debut on Good Morning America December 27th.

"We are so proud of the incredible year Bailey's had and even more excited about what the future holds for this talented young artist," shared 300 Elektra Entertainment's Chairman & CEO, Kevin Liles. "The storied legacy of Elektra is built on artist development, a driving force that's woven into our DNA and a mission that our amazing partners at Warner Music Nashville share with us. We know that this is just the start of his journey. Look out for BZ in '23."

"I'm in awe of how fast the country music community has embraced and helped accelerate this insanely talented artist," added Warner Music Nashville Co-President, Ben Kline. "As big as this story already is, the best is truly yet to come. We are fortunate to have such great partners in Elektra to help reach our shared vision for Bailey."

The Illinois native will be heading out on the road with global superstar Morgan Wallen for his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, kicking off overseas in New Zealand and Australia next March before returning stateside in April.

The 39-date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field, LA's SoFi Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington. Tickets are on sale now here (see full list of tour dates below).

In October, Zimmerman shattered records with his first full-length release, Leave The Light On (LISTEN HERE), becoming not only the most-streamed all-genre debut of the year, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. The EP arrived at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 9 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

A worldwide success, the EP also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Canadian Country Albums chart and No. 8 on their all-genre Canadian Albums Chart. Having recently soared past the impressive career milestone of more than 1 billion career streams, he joins Zach Bryan and Luke Combs as the only country artists this year to earn more than 1 million streams on each track during street week alone.

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN 2023 TOUR DATES

*Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour

Thu, Jan 5 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Fri, Jan 6 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

Sat, Jan 7 - Greenville, SC - Blind Horse Saloon

Wed, March 15 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena*

Tues, March 21 - Sydney, NSW - Qudos Bank Arena*

Fri, March 24 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena*

Fri, April 14 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

Sat, April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

Thurs, April 20 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center*

Sat, April 22 - Oxford, MS - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* (on sale 12/16)

Thurs, April 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

Fri, April 28 - Moline, IL - - Vibrant Arena*

Sat, April 29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Thurs, May 4 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

Fri, May 5 - West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat, May 6 - Tampa, FL - - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thurs, May 18 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri, May 19 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

Sat, May 20 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

Wed, May 24 - Austin, TX - - Moody Center*

Fri, May 26 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park*

Thurs, June 1 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

Fri, June 2 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

Thurs, June 8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Fri, June 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Wed, June 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

Thurs, June 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

Sat, June 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*

Thurs, June 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Fri, June 23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Thurs, June 29 - Detroit, MI - - Ford Field*

Fri, June 30 - Detroit, MI - - Ford Field*

Thurs, July 6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*

Fri, July 7 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*

Fri, July 14 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Sat, July 15 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Wed, July 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

Thurs, July 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

Sat, July 22 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

Sat, Aug 12 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium*

Wed, Aug 16 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Thurs, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Fri, Aug 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Sat, Aug 26 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*

Thurs, Sept 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Fri, Sept 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Sat, Sept 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Mon, Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*

Thurs, Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre*

Fri, Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*

Sat, Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*

Thurs, Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

Fri, Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*

Sat, Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Tue, Oct 3 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Wed, Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Sat, Oct 7 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome*

About Bailey Zimmerman

Establishing himself as one of music's most exciting new voices, Bailey Zimmerman has arrived at the cusp of superstardom with the 2022 release of his debut EP, Leave The Light On - the biggest streaming country debut of all time and the most-streamed all-genre debut of the year. In 2021 the twenty-two-year-old released his very first song.

Now, in just two years' time, Zimmerman touts more than one billion global streams, has earned his first No. 1 hit, a pair of Platinum singles, notched three entries on the Billboard Hot 100, and sold out his first headline tour within minutes of tickets going on-sale.

Before this whirlwind rise, the twenty-two-year-old was born and raised in the small town of Louisville, IL, where he learned the art of storytelling while spending countless hours at the family's car dealership. From his first job at the local meat processing plant when he was 16, to long hours and late nights of backbreaking roadwork on the gas pipeline, Zimmerman embodies the old school American values of hard work and dependability and applies the same steadfast mentality to his music.

A young artist with the rasp of a seasoned rocker and the heart of a sensitive songwriter, he will continue to showcase the straightforward authenticity for which he is known and loved on the road in 2023 as part of Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour.