Bad Wolves & Pop Evil to Embark on Co-headlining 'The Animal Instinct Tour'

Platinum-certified hard rock group BAD WOLVES have announced their co-headlining “THE ANIMAL INSTINCT TOUR” with fellow hard rock outfit Pop Evil. The U.S. tour will kick off on November 6 in Cincinnati, OH and stretch to November 30 in Lexington, KY. It will feature special guests Sierra Pilot and ONI. General ticket sales will start on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM local time via the BAD WOLVES website HERE. See full dates below.
“It's difficult to express how excited I am to get back on the road again with the boys,” says BAD WOLVES guitarist Doc Coyle. “Co-headlining with a powerhouse like Pop Evil will be a real treat for fans of both bands and will keep us on our toes to bring our A-game every night. It's a true honor to share the stage with them, Sierra Pilot, and ONI. Bad Wolves will be performing an eclectic set including songs from ‘Die About It’ that we haven't played yet, and I'm sure some surprises. The band is firing on all cylinders right now, and this will be a hell of a way to close out 2024. LFG, Wolfpack!!!"
“We are stoked to announce ‘The Animal Instinct Tour’ with our friends in Bad Wolves.” shares POP EVIL. “This tour will be full of high energy and radio hits from start to finish. Can’t wait to see you all out there!”
BAD WOLVES & POP EVIL
*with special guests Sierra Pilot and ONI
11/6 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
11/7 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
11/8 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
11/9 Albany, NY - Empire
11/10 Norfolk, VA - The Norva
11/12 Cleveland, OH – Temple Live
11/13 Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
11/14 St Louis, MO - Red Flag
11/15 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
11/16 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
11/17 Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City
11/19 Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live
11/20 Lawrence, KS - The Grenada
11/22 Springfield, MO - Gillioz
11/23 Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
11/24 Omaha, NE - Admiral
11/26 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
11/27 Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's
11/29 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
11/30 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
