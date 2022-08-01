Bad Suns Shares New Single 'Maybe You Saved Me' Featuring Pvris

Los Angeles alt-pop band Bad Suns share a new single titled "Maybe You Saved Me," featuring vocals from Lynn Gunn of pop-rock act PVRIS.

Produced by Eric Palmquist and co-written by Bad Suns, PVRIS and Andrew Goldstein (Yungblud, blackbear, MGK), the song came easily to the band as they began recording sessions for album 'Apocalypse Whenever' released early this year.

Bad Suns front man Christo Bowman reminisces on that time stating, "When I drove home from the studio after we wrote the song, I immediately knew I wanted to hear Lynn's (PVRIS) voice in the mix, and we're so grateful she came aboard. She breathed a new life into the song and helped make it something truly special."

Explaining the inspiration behind the track, Christo says, "Distancing yourself from a negative or toxic situation can be extremely difficult, as there are so many powerful emotions to get caught up in and confused by. Ultimately, this song is about coming to terms with all the good and the bad and opening yourself up to the notion that difficult times are important in leading you to the place you need to be."

When Lynn was asked to be a part of the song she was immediately thrilled. As a self-professed fan of the band, she claims 2014's 'Language and Perspective' as the "soundtrack to the first few PVRIS tours, reminding me of driving across country in the summer and finally reaching California."

The multi-threat musician states, "It feels like a full circle moment to be featured on this song, tracking my part in the heat of summer on the west coast years later. Christo's voice is so iconic and distinct, it felt so special to get to sing along with it on this track. I'm so grateful to have been a part of this song, it's the perfect happy and sad summer bop. I hope everyone is in a car and has their windows down when they listen to it for the first time."

Written during sessions for 'Apocalypse Whenever,' the track features a similar dreamy vibe with pulsing '80s synthesizers flanked by Stratocasters through cranked Vox amps, and palpable, rhythmic energy. Bad Suns front man Christo Bowman thinks of it as a close relative to song "Baby Blue Shades", explaining "it was written right after we finished recording the former, and it explores similar themes, coming from two different perspectives which have traveled a bit further down the road."

A deluxe version of Apocalypse Whenever is coming on September 30th, featuring bonus tracks including "Maybe You Saved Me," and an electronic remix of hit single "Life Was Easier When I Only Cared About Me" by DJ/producer Robotaki.

Bad Suns are taking Apocalypse Whenever on the road for a headlining tour starting October 3rd in Pomona, CA and ending November 12th in Las Vegas, NV. They will be supported by Australian indie rock band, Last Dinosaurs and NYC act Quarters of Change throughout. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 2nd at 10am local time.

Listen to the new single here:

Bad Suns 'Apocalypse Whenever' Tour Dates

10.3.2022 - Pomona CA - - Glass House

10.5.202 - Ventura CA - - Ventura Music Hall

10.6.2022 - Sacramento CA - Ace of Spades

10.8.2022 - Spokane WA - - Knitting Factory

10.9.2022 - Seattle WA - - Showbox

10.10.2022 - Portland OR - - Wonder Ballroom

10.11.2022 - Boise ID - - - Egyptian Room

10.13.2022 - Denver CO - - Ogden

10.15.2022 - St Louis MO - - Red Flag

10.16.2022 - Columbus OH - - Newport

10.18.2022 - Pittsburgh PA - - Mr Smalls

10.19.2022 - Toronto ON - - AXIS

10.21.2022 - Boston MA - - Royale

10.22.2022 - Jersey City NJ - White Eagle

10.23.2022 - Baltimore MD - - Soundstage

10.25.2022 - Richmond VA - - The National

10.27.2022 - Charlotte NC - - Neighborhood

10.28.2022 - Raleigh-Durham NC Cat's Cradle

10.29.2022 - Athens GA - - Georgia Theatre

10.30.2022 - Charleston SC - Music Farm

11.1.2022 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live

11.2.2022 - Orlando FL - - Plaza

11.4.2022 - Birmingham AL - Workplay

11.6.2022 - Tulsa OK - - - Cain's

11.8.2022 - Houston TX - - White Oak

11.10.2022 - Santa Fe NM - - Meow Wolf

11.11.2022 - Tucson AZ - - Rialto

11.12.2022 - Las Vegas NV - - 24 Oxford