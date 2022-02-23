Bad Luck. Announces Co-Headline Tour with Dollars Signs

Rock band Bad Luck. is thrilled to announce their upcoming co-headline tour with Dollar Signs, featuring support from Taking Meds. The tour will kick off on April 20th in Cleveland, with stops to follow in Denver, Portland, San Francisco, Dallas, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, and more. It also marks the band's first full US headline tour. For a list of upcoming shows, please see below or visit here.

On the upcoming tour, singer/guitarist Dominick Fox shares: ""We're super excited to hit the road with Dollar Signs and Taking Meds this spring. It'll be our first time returning to the west coast since early 2020 and some of our first times ever in certain parts of Canada. Between getting to play with and see 2 great bands every night, some of the new merch we're planning on dropping for the tour, and a few other cool plans we have, we can't wait for this spring co-headliner. All the bands put out music in 2021 so come hang out and get someone's record, this is gonna be one of our best tours yet."

After spending the better part of a decade honing their craft, Bad Luck. presents the best version of themselves to date with Summer of Pain. The twelve-song collection serves as a bridge between childhood ambition and adult realism by exploring the underlying tension of romanticism in our modern world. It's a record about love and sadness that aspires to give listeners a much-needed reality check. Bad Luck. wants to pull you into the present and make you fully aware of your existence.

"We want our being, presence, and band to be socially active," says co-founder Dominick Fox. "We want people to know who we are, where we're from, and what we stand for, all of which is laid out in this album."

Stories of heartache, growth, setbacks, and personal triumphs comprise much of the material found on Summer of Pain. The members of Bad Luck. - Dominick Fox, Joe Fox, Charlie Caruso, and Michael Sichel - are documenting the journey of life as it unfolds. The songs do not reflect the beginning of an adventure nor fixate on endings. It's about the messy parts in the middle. Their music is a form of mediation where the members fiercely focus on the work between them and the people they hope to become. It's a document of progress, or lack thereof, told as truthfully as possible.

As Summer of Pain grapples with the difficult task of self-analysis, Bad Luck. delivers accessible punk music that pulls from blends of Northeastern cynicism with the pop-influenced optimism.

Tour Dates

4/20 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

4/21 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - The Treasury

4/23 - Denver, CO - Globe

4/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4/26 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

4/28 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

4/29 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

4/30 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground

5/02 - Austin, TX - Spiderhouse Ballroom

5/03 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

5/04 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Side Stage*

5/06 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center

5/07 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable's

5/09 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

5/10 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

5/12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5/13 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

5/14 - Chesapeake, VA - Riff House Pub

5/15 - Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong

5/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Funhouse

5/18 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk

5/19 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

5/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

5/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

5/24 - London, ON - Rum Runners*

5/26 - Toronto, ON - El Mocambo *

5/27 - Ottawa, ON - Club Saw*

5/28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martiniere *

5/29 - Providence, RI - Alchemy*

* = No Taking Meds