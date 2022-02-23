Backstreet Boys Announce Four Shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace to Kick off DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, are returning to the Las Vegas Strip this April with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The four performances, to be held April 8, 9, 15 and 16, will serve as the official kick off for their DNA World Tour 2022.

The series of shows follows the pop juggernaut's record-breaking "Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2017 to 2018, which was one of the fastest-selling shows in Las Vegas history and hosted the biggest audience in the history of the city's headlining residencies. The sold-out shows received rave reviews from fans and critics and attracted fans from all over the world.

A special presale for Fan Club members begins Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. PT here. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Visit here for VIP meet and greet information.

For 28 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album "DNA" on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for the "Pop Duo / Group Performance" 2019 GRAMMY, and was BSB's first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off "The DNA World Tour" - the group's biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.