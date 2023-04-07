BLONDSHELL Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Capping a week in which she made her Late-Night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, today Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) releases her self-titled debut album via Partisan Records.

"It's hard to summarize what this album means to me. I was able to work through so much by writing and singing these songs. In a way I was also able to find my voice by finally saying these things out loud," shares Teitelbaum.

"I wasn't intending to write an album as much as I was just trying to get relief from an intense and difficult time in my life. My biggest hope is that people can see the album for what it is: there's no happy ending or 'message,; it's just a window into what it's like when you're trying to figure out who you are and what you want."

Blondshell burst on the scene in 2022 with the release of her debut single "Olympus," capturing the attention of music critics and fans alike who were quick to latch onto her ability to layer her wry sense of humor atop weighty topics. This prowess is exemplified in her new single "Salad" in which she says "Look what you did, you'll make a killer of a Jewish girl," a lyric so searing it almost burns through the speakers. "

Blondshell was named 2023 Artist To Watch in Uproxx, Brooklyn Vegan, Alternative Press, NYLON, Consequence, Flood, Clash, NME, and more. In March she was awarded SXSW's Grulke Prize for Developing US Act. Blondhsell recently went into the studio for an episode of How Long Gone. She also sat down with Nylon Magazine who note her as, "a formidable force in indie rock" - read that story here. On release day Blondshell was included as a "notable release" from NPR and on Pitchfork's "9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now" list.

Blondshell Live Dates

05/11 - The Great Escape Festival - Brighton, UK

05/12 - The Great Escape Festival % - Brighton, UK

05/13 - Point Éphémère ^ - Paris, France

05/14 - Le Grand Mix ^ - Tourcoing, France

05/15 - Helios37 ^ - Cologne, Germany

05/17 - Privatclub ^ - Berlin, Germany

05/18 - Molotow SkyBar ^ - Hamburg, Germany

05/19 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, Netherlands

05/20 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium

05/24 - Moth Club ~ London, UK

05/25 - YES ^ - Manchester, UK

05/26 - The Louisiana & - Bristol, UK

05/27 - Wide Awake Festival - London, UK

05/30 - Primavera Festival - Barcelona, Spain

06/6 - Primavera Festival - Madrid, Spain

06/9 - Primavera Festival - Porto, Portugal

07/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

07/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA *

07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC *

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone's - Austin, TX *

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

08/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA

11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland

% with The Pretenders

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support

Photo by Nick Walker