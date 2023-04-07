Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLONDSHELL Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

BLONDSHELL Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Blondshell burst on the scene in 2022 with the release of her debut single “Olympus."

Apr. 07, 2023  

Capping a week in which she made her Late-Night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, today Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) releases her self-titled debut album via Partisan Records.

"It's hard to summarize what this album means to me. I was able to work through so much by writing and singing these songs. In a way I was also able to find my voice by finally saying these things out loud," shares Teitelbaum.

"I wasn't intending to write an album as much as I was just trying to get relief from an intense and difficult time in my life. My biggest hope is that people can see the album for what it is: there's no happy ending or 'message,; it's just a window into what it's like when you're trying to figure out who you are and what you want."

Blondshell burst on the scene in 2022 with the release of her debut single "Olympus," capturing the attention of music critics and fans alike who were quick to latch onto her ability to layer her wry sense of humor atop weighty topics. This prowess is exemplified in her new single "Salad" in which she says "Look what you did, you'll make a killer of a Jewish girl," a lyric so searing it almost burns through the speakers. "

Blondshell was named 2023 Artist To Watch in Uproxx, Brooklyn Vegan, Alternative Press, NYLON, Consequence, Flood, Clash, NME, and more. In March she was awarded SXSW's Grulke Prize for Developing US Act. Blondhsell recently went into the studio for an episode of How Long Gone. She also sat down with Nylon Magazine who note her as, "a formidable force in indie rock" - read that story here. On release day Blondshell was included as a "notable release" from NPR and on Pitchfork's "9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now" list.

Listen to the new album here:

Blondshell Live Dates

05/11 - The Great Escape Festival - Brighton, UK

05/12 - The Great Escape Festival % - Brighton, UK

05/13 - Point Éphémère ^ - Paris, France

05/14 - Le Grand Mix ^ - Tourcoing, France

05/15 - Helios37 ^ - Cologne, Germany

05/17 - Privatclub ^ - Berlin, Germany

05/18 - Molotow SkyBar ^ - Hamburg, Germany

05/19 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, Netherlands

05/20 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium

05/24 - Moth Club ~ London, UK

05/25 - YES ^ - Manchester, UK

05/26 - The Louisiana & - Bristol, UK

05/27 - Wide Awake Festival - London, UK

05/30 - Primavera Festival - Barcelona, Spain

06/6 - Primavera Festival - Madrid, Spain

06/9 - Primavera Festival - Porto, Portugal

07/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

07/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA *

07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC *

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone's - Austin, TX *

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

08/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA

11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland

% with The Pretenders

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support

Photo by Nick Walker



Jake Worthington Drops Self-Titled Debut Album Photo
Jake Worthington Drops Self-Titled Debut Album
Enlisting songwriting mainstays Roger Springer, Robert Arthur, Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy, and Jeff Hyde as well as go-to collaborators Monty Homes, Nick Walsh, and Wyatt McCubbin, a honkytonk collection full of rowdy good-time hitters and heartbreak howlers was born, beckoning listeners straight to the dance floor.
Nicki Minaj Joins Youngboy Never Broke Again For New Single WTF Photo
Nicki Minaj Joins Youngboy Never Broke Again For New Single 'WTF'
YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases “WTF” featuring fellow rap superstar Nicki Minaj. Frequent collaborators since 2020's 'What That Speed Bout,' the duo's third team-up doubles as a warning to ops in the industry, hangers-on, and internet trolls. “WTF” is the latest track from YoungBoy Never Broke Again's next sixth album Don’t Try This At Home.
Miles Miller Releases New Song Highway Shoes Photo
Miles Miller Releases New Song 'Highway Shoes'
“Highway Shoes” is the second song unveiled from Miller’s long-awaited debut album, Solid Gold. Produced by Sturgill Simpson, the album features twelve original songs, including the previously released title track, and marks the first body of work released by Miller as a solo artist. The album was recorded over the course of three days.
Devon Gilfillian Releases New Album Love You Anyway Photo
Devon Gilfillian Releases New Album 'Love You Anyway'
Gilfillian’s Love You Anyway spans soul, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, all under the banner of Black joy. Produced by Jeremy Lutito (Joy Oladokun, NEEDTOBREATHE), the album confronts as well as comforts, chronicling Gilfillian’s journey as a Black artist living in 21st century America. The LP’s 10 original tracks were all co-written by Gilfillian.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE PrequelInterview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE Prequel
April 6, 2023

BroadwayWorld caught up with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso to discuss how their musical theatre training prepared them for the new series, what muical numbers they're most looking forward to other people seeing, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Jeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May ReleaseJeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May Release
April 6, 2023

He scored hits with 'Not On Your Love,' and 'The Car,' had returned to the recording studio (after a decade of dedicated law enforcement) to record a new album of his biggest hits. The project, now entitled 448 (Carson’s badge number), will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12 by Encore Music Group.
Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season FiveSutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five
April 6, 2023

Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Alexander Gemignani, and more will appear in the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearances will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. After appearing in the series Bunheads, Foster previously recorded a rendition of 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' for Mrs. Maisel's third season.
Interview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOONInterview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOON
April 6, 2023

Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron channel Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Pippin, Godspell, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and ’70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'
April 6, 2023

The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano. With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), and more.
share
close sound sound