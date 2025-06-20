BLACK MAP Unveil U.S. Headline Tour & Dates Supporting Evanescence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-genre rock trio BLACK MAP is hitting the road this summer to support their latest album, 'Hex,' which is out now via Spinefarm. The tour will include a run of headlining dates on the West Coast and in the Mountain States, followed by select arena shows supporting Evanescence in the Midwest this September.

About the tour, vocalist/bassist Ben Flanagan shares: “More than any of our previous records, as we were writing and recording this album, we couldn’t stop thinking about how much fun it was going to be to play these songs live. We’re so excited to get out there this summer and play them for our fans.”

The band’s new album, 'Hex,' captures BLACK MAP at their most dynamic and direct. Recorded in Southern California with Beau Burchell (Saosin) producing, the album embraces a raw, driving energy and a “let’s f*cking go” spirit that translates perfectly to the stage. From the relentless pulse of “Disintegrate” to the anthemic single “Badlands,” 'Hex' channels themes of struggle, resilience, and release — and was made to be felt live.

Pivoting around a nimble balance of post-hardcore, alternative, and hard rock, the trio of vocalist and bassist Ben Flanagan, guitarist Mark Engles, and drummer Chris Robyn convene, congregate, and commune to power up BLACK MAP. Their union teems with emotion and electricity—which the musicians harness to craft immediate and raucous anthems underscored by unpredictable musicality and undeniable hooks.

Having formed in 2014 from the bands Dredg, Far, and The Trophy Fire, BLACK MAP has generated critical acclaim from the press as well as their musician peers.

BLACK MAP — Headline Tour Dates:

07/18 - Oceanside, CA @ Pour House

07/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard & Stone

07/23 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground

07/25 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

07/28 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

07/29 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Lounge

Supporting Evanescence:

09/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/19 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Photo credit: Carlos Almanza

Comments