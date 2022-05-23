BEWITCHER Announces U.S. Tour Dates

BEWITCHER announces an iron-grip of tour dates. The band will be hitting the road this summer beginning with a headline show in Cleveland, OH on June 17th and wrapping up on September 17th in Mexico City.

Along the way, they will be sharing the stage with Municipal Waste and Integrity for the Summer Atrocity Tour, co-headlining with Cloak on the Poisonous Pandemonium Tour, and finally joining Goatwhore and Incantation on the Vile Ascension Tour, with a few headline shows and festival dates sprinkled in between.

"That old dusty road is calling again. The first leg of the 'Rebel Angels...Tour' this spring was just the warm-up, and this summer, we're turning up the heat! We are extremely stoked to be out there with our friends in Municipal Waste, Cloak, Goatwhore and all these other heavy hitters! We have some killer festival appearances and then end the summer with our first ever show in Mexico City. Total metal overkill! Basically, if you're in the U.S. and have ever wanted to see Bewitcher live, the year 2022 is probably the best chance you've ever had. So don't f up and miss out, we'll see you out there!"

BEWITCHER will be on tour in support of their full-length album, Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, which was released 2021 via Century Media Records to rave reviews. Fans can purchase and stream Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, HERE.

Formed in 2013 as a duo, M. Von BEWITCHER and A. Magus pumped out a handful of BEWITCHER demo tapes that stormed the underground with blasphemous and raw speed metal. In 2016, after rounding things out with a live drummer, BEWITCHER released their self-titled full length debut (recorded and mixed by Joel Grind), and followed it with Under The Witching Cross in 2019.

No strangers to the road, BEWITCHER has toured hard all across North America and Europe supporting such acts as Visigoth, Savage Master, and Holy Grail. BEWITCHER is M. von Bewitcher (vocals, guitars), A. Magus (bass guitar, backing vocals), and A. Hunter (drums, percussion).

BEWITCHER Tour Dates

w/Wraith, Burial Oath, Assault

June 17 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

Summer Atrocity 2022 Tour

w/Municipal Waste, Integrity

June 18 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's w/Exodus

June 19 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

June 21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

June 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Café

June 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing**

June 24 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

June 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Metal Immortal Fest*

*festival date

** Bewitcher only

Poisonous Pandemonium

Co-headline w/Cloak

June 26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

June 27 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

June 28 - TBA

June 29 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

June 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace's High

July 1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

July 2 - Seattle, WA - NW Terror Fest*

*festival date

VILE ASCENSION Summer Tour

w/Goatwhore, Incantation, Caveman Cult

Aug 1 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

Aug 2 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

Aug 4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Aug 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Aug 6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Aug 7 - Boston, MA - Middle East

Aug 8 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

Aug 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Aug 10 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Aug 12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

Aug 13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

Aug 16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

Aug 17 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom *

Aug 19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 *

Aug 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *

Aug 24 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live *

Aug 26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live *

Aug 27 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks *

* no Caveman Cult

Co-headline w/Unto Others

Sept 17 - Mexico City, MX - Circus Bar