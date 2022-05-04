BELOT Releases New Single 'Phone Call' From Upcoming EP

Following on from a killer run of vibrant singles including "Harmless Fun" and "Math", London's "awkward pop" pioneer Belot is back once again to announce the details behind her eagerly-awaited new EP Harmless Fun, showcased by the new single "Fake Phone Calls" via Neon Gold Records / Submarine Cat.

Bringing back more of that bright and energetic texture she just loves to explore, "Fake Phone Calls" makes for the perfect accompaniment to highlight her upcoming EP. Filled with rich and flamboyant textures, and shimmering with her own insatiable persona, she is looking to break through with a fresh and unmistakable sound.

Speaking about the new track "Fake Phone Calls", she said, "It is an unfortunately true tale about when I almost physically ran into my ex whilst walking with my new partner. In order to do anything and everything to avoid the hellish interaction, I fumbled and pretended to be on the phone and of course, my phone decided to ring at that very moment, so I panicked and crossed the road... She pretended she didn't see me and the whole thing was the stuff of nightmares."

While adding about the EP, "The Harmless Fun EP is essentially a diary of my early 20's. Falling out of love, breaking up, navigating single life and falling in love once more. Over the last year or so I've definitely been learning a lot about adulthood, friendships and relationships. It sounds rather bizarre but the pandemic, albeit horrific in many many ways, brought me closer to the people in my life.

"My best friend and I spent a lot of time living together in lockdown and creating in our little attic room in East London. It gave us both a huge buzz and we realised that in a time when everyone felt so powerless all we could do to contribute to the world was make our music. As soon as life started again my fire to get into sessions and the studio was at an all-time high.

Everyone I worked with had exactly the same sort of realisation that we are sooo beyond privileged to be working in a job that essentially lets us play with digital lego and see what happens.

So I suppose this EP is a little insight into my life, mistakes I've made, tequila I've overindulged in, ups, downs, left, rights, late nights, McDonalds bites. (Profound I know)

Even in the hellish storm of the pandemic and the biggest breakup of my life to date, silliness and laughter were constant in my life. The reminder of how delicate we all are, made it even more apparent that we can't take life for granted. At the end of the day a bit of "Harmless Fun" never hurt anyone."

Belot is a pop fanatic. She adores pop - she lives it, breathes it, and devours it whole. Well, she'd have to. Her own songwriting - deliciously infectious, hilariously engaging - is pop in its purest, most ruthlessly enjoyable sense. It's crafted by a student of the genre, someone who wakes up in the morning with a song in her head, and won't rest until it's down on tape before breakfast. It's what allowed her debut EP to become such a surprise success - and it's what is driving her to undreamt-of heights.

Brought up in North London, living with her Mum and older brother, she was surrounded by music from a young age with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, The Beach Boys and Al Green being regularly played in the house. She's always naturally gravitated to music, and would write songs in the bath as early as she can remember.

By the age of 8, she was teaching herself guitar in a quest to put her bath time warblings into some sort of construct. Aged 12 Belot had progressed to a laptop and recording, using Logic. Music was clearly the place she felt she could best express her emotions.

She fluked her way into the Brit School at the age of 14 and throughout her time there she started to formulate her own vision of the sort of music she wanted to make and how she wanted to be perceived as an artist.

Her musical journey continued - soaking up music of The Strokes, Phoenix, Andy Shauf, Flume, Alt J, Metronomy, early Kanye West, and the aggressive dubstep of Kill The Noise.

Belot released her debut EP, Electric Blue in the first half of 2020 just as the pandemic was beginning. Millions of streams across multiple platforms followed, while Radio 1's Jack Saunders was a fan. Early adopters included Wonderland and The Line Of Best Fit, but this resolutely down to earth personality isn't about to get caught up in the hype. Her upcoming EP is set to be a special moment.

"I love pop. Always have! And I'm not afraid to say it," she exclaims. "I think for me, a pop song is something that is going to be so catchy it hurts. I'm going to wake up in the middle of the night and it'll still be stuck in my head."

From here on in, at the quietest moments of the day and night, Belot is set to be your companion, shaking up your life and providing something unique, and truly addictive.

