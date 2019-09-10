BBMAK Announces North American & UK Tour

BBMAK, Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally who recently reunited after a 15-year hiatus are back in a big way with a recent performance on Good Morning America BBMAK on GMA as well as a special Facebook Live GMA Facebook Live sneak peak backstage with host Ginger Zee as they surprised a staff member with a very special serenade of their huge hit "Back Here" as well as interviews with CBS and many more.

BBMAK are also excited to announce new North American & UK tour dates. The tour is set to kick off in San Diego on November 3 and wrap up on December 16 in Glasgow, UK. All dates (see below) will go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10:00 AM PST - https://bbmak.com/#tour. The tour, dubbed "Back Here" after their massive 1999 worldwide hit, travelled through such cities as Boston (SOLD OUT), New York, Nashville & Austin, TX this past May.

Tour Dates

11/3 House of Blues / Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

11/5 Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

11/6 Slims - San Francisco, CA

11/7 House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

11/15 Epcot/ WDW - Orlando, FL



11/16 Epcot/WDW - Orlando, FL

12/12 02 Academy Islington - London UK

12/13 02 Academy 2 - Birmingham, UK

12/15 Academy 3 - Manchester, UK

12/16 Oran Mor - Glasgow, UK

The band have also released their new single, "So Far Away" from their forthcoming album Powerstation. You can view the video below!





Related Articles View More Music Stories