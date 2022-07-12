Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BANNERS Shares New Single 'Keeps Me Going'

Jul. 12, 2022  

Award-winning artist BANNERS, the moniker for Liverpool-based singer-songwriter Michael Nelson, whose music has over 1.5 billion global streams, is excited to share his new single, "Keeps Me Going," an energetic indie-pop anthem.

The track was co-written by Breagh MacKinnon and Andrew Austin and was produced by multi-platinum producer Cam Blackwood (George Ezra / British Sea Power). It was recorded at Black Bay Studios, a remote studio off the west coast of the Isle of Lewis in Scotland.

Nelson explains, "'Keeps Me Going' is a shout-out to the people you know you can always rely on. The people that understand your ups and downs and are gonna be there no matter what."

His breakout single, "Someone to You," recently was certified Platinum in the United States, Canada, Belgium, Australia, Belgium, and Portugal and certified Gold in Poland, United Kingdom, Denmark, and New Zealand.

"Someone to You" has garnered over a billion combined streams, reached #11 on the Adult Top 40 and Hot Rock & Alternative charts, has hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos, and been used in high-profile synchs, including the movie After, the trailer for Love, Victor, a T-Mobile commercial, and dozens of additional television syncs.

Banners has also announced a few European tour dates from September onwards with more dates to be announced soon, see below for details. Stay tuned for more to come from Banners over the coming months.

Listen to the new single here:

EU Tour Dates

28/9 - Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique

29/9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

4/10 - Hamburg, Germany @ NOCHTWACHE

5/10 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz-Club

7/10 - Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

