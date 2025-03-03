BABYMONSTER Adds New Dates On North American Debut World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fast rising female K-POP group BABYMONSTER has announced a series of new dates on their highly anticipated North American debut tour with six performances added in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Ft. Worth, Oakland, and Seattle this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, BABYMONSTER 1st WORLD TOUR kicked off in the U.S. this past Friday with a headlining performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The seven members – RUKA, PHARITA, ASA, AHYEON, RAMI, RORA, and CHIQUITA – also performed at the iconic Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA just last night.

Over their 25-song setlist, the group performed hit songs like “DRIP”, “BATTER UP”, “SHEEH”, and many more while engaging with their fans, the MONSTIEZ (fandom name), in the audience. The concert was filled with behind-the-scenes clips of the band’s journey to their debut 2-hour performance, interspersed with powerful songs that showcased their incredible vocals. Each member had multiple distinct looks throughout the night as they effortlessly transitioned between group, solo, and duet performances. The show was made complete with a stunning display of complimentary visuals, confetti, and pyrotechnics.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting on Friday, March 7 at 3pm local time at livenation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the post show send-off event, access to the pre-show soundcheck party, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

BABYMONSTER 1st WORLD TOUR Tour Dates:

Sat Aug 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Sep 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Sep 07 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wed Sep 10 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

The tour supports BABYMONSTER’s first full-length album, [DRIP], released on November 1, 2024. The album features nine dynamic tracks, including one of the title tracks “DRIP” which was composed by legendary rapper and singer-songwriter G-Dragon, a remix of their record-breaking pre-debut single "BATTER UP," and their fan-favorite single "FOREVER."

ABOUT BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER is a girl group under YG Entertainment, consisting of RUKA, PHARITA, ASA, AHYEON, RAMI, RORA, and CHIQUITA. Composed of multinational members from Korea, Thailand, and Japan, the group has captivated global audiences with their exceptional talents in vocals, rap, performance, and visuals, earning them the name as "MONSTER ROOKIE".

The group officially debuted on April 1st, 2024, with their first EP [BABYMONS7ER], following the release of their pre-debut singles "BATTER UP" and "Stuck In The Middle". The album broke records for first-week sales by a debut girl group, while title track "SHEESH" achieved significant milestones, including charting on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart for 71 consecutive days and remaining on the Billboard Global 200 for 14 weeks, Billboard Global Excl. U.S. for 18 weeks.

BABYMONSTER made a rapid comeback with their first full-length album [DRIP] on November 1st, 2024, following their single "FOREVER". The album debuted at No. 149 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Title track DRIP reached No. 16 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 30 on the Billboard Global 200, setting new personal records for the group. Recognized as one of the "Most Promising K-pop Rookies of 2024" by Billboard, the group’s success continues to grow.

The group’s impact extends to YouTube, solidifying status as "Next Generation YouTube Queens". Their debut track "SHEESH" set a new K-pop girl group debut record, reaching 24-hour views of 24.41 million, followed by 100 million views in 10 days, 200 million views in 33 days, and 300 million views in 186 days. Their latest hit "DRIP" is also surpassed 100 million views in 21 days with the group’s official YouTube channel amassing over 8.67 million subscribers.

BABYMONSTER’s global reach is steadily expanding. Successfully wrapping up their first fan meeting tour across seven Asian cities and performing at Japan's biggest music festival, 'Summer Sonic 2024,' they continue to make global strides as YG's next-generation girl group. In 2025, the group plans to launch their first world tour, connecting with fans around the globe and solidifying their position as a leading force in K-pop.

Photo Credit: YG Entertainment

