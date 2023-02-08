Ayleen Valentine Shares Double Singles 'anesthetized' & 'stars'

Singer-producer Ayleen Valentine releases her first "a/b" single package "a/b__1", comprised of tracks "anesthetized" and "stars". A collection of four releases, Valentine's "a/b" single packages explore the idea of opposites, delving into her diverse artistry and versatile production skills.

"A" track "anesthetized" begins with a haunting, isolated piano melody that is quickly joined by an evocative snare drum and eerie synths. The melodic keys stand out amongst the track's other instrumentals, consistently reminding listeners that "anesthetized" is a love song at its core, despite the uncanny, slow-burn production.

Valentine's vocals are delicate but decisive; cutting through the rich sonic layers to take center stage and building to an aural and emotional peak when Valentine sings "Is there someone else you f in your bed/Is there someone else you wanted instead?" Wise beyond her 21 years, Valentine perfectly captures the desperate insecurity of having something that is actually worth losing.

Ayleen shares of the making of the song:

"I remember sitting at my desk and starting the beat for 'anesthetized.'" I was originally supposed to be working on another song but I got so invested in this new idea. The process was really quick and essentially I had the song finished in a night. The first thing I did was make the instrumental and then I centered the melody and lyrics around the word "anesthetized."

Valentine further shows off her production chops with "B" track "stars", a hyper-pop tour-de-force. Delightfully short and sweet, "stars" is an eccentric burst of gritty synths, effervescent beats, and nostalgic melody that will leave listeners craving more and hungry to hit repeat. Valentine effortlessly captures the confusion and chaos of unexpectedly losing a love, with the simple chorus "Why'd you make it hard/ why'd you break my heart?" packing a starkly vulnerable gut-punch.

"'Stars' was an outlet for to me release all the weird ideas I had," Ayleen shares. "The drums are unconventional and loud, there's really no verse or chorus, and the vocal chops are the main melodic element in the song. I had a lot of fun while making this song and used it to fuel my artistic freedom and to show people that not every song has to be the stereotypical a b a b format with a safe production behind it."

Both "anesthetized" and "stars" are accompanied by music videos directed by Genevieve Andrews (Lizzo, Yung Baby Tate, Wallows, etc) and edited by Valentine herself.

Building on the track's feelings of insecurity and uncertainty, the "anesthetized" video is a fever dream of repressed emotion. Valentine finds herself lost in a liminal space, surrounded by conundrums. As Valentine searches for a way out the tension builds, cresting in a cathartic release.

The companion video for "stars" is a continuation of the catharsis as Valentine seems to find freedom in her circumstances and the power of her emotional outpouring. (Flash Warning!)

More About Ayleen Valentine:

Growing up in Miami, FL, Ayleen Valentine always had a passion for songwriting and art. She dreamed of working with artists like James Blake, loved the rawness of rappers like xxTentacion, and respected Grimes for her ability to self-produce. Drawing upon her Argentinian and Peruvian background, Ayleen incorporates a fresh, distinct perspective in her songwriting mixed with her solid production style.

The 21-year-old Valentine recently dropped out of Berklee College of Music to move to LA and devote herself entirely to music. In 2022 Valentine signed with The Azoff Company's Giant Music Label, released her debut EP, tonight i don't exist, and announced her 2023 North American tour supporting Riz La Vie and two headline shows in New York City and Boston.

TOUR DATES:

(with Riz La Vie)

February 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 14 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl At Center Stage (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 17 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 18 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 21 - Montreal, QC - Newspeak (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 22 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 28 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

May 5 - Seattle, WA - Belltown Bloom Festival (Presented By KEXP)

May 26 - Napa, CA - Bottle Rock Festival