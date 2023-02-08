Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ayleen Valentine Shares Double Singles 'anesthetized' & 'stars'

Ayleen Valentine Shares Double Singles 'anesthetized' & 'stars'

A collection of four releases, Valentine’s "a/b" single packages explore the idea of opposites.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Singer-producer Ayleen Valentine releases her first "a/b" single package "a/b__1", comprised of tracks "anesthetized" and "stars". A collection of four releases, Valentine's "a/b" single packages explore the idea of opposites, delving into her diverse artistry and versatile production skills.

"A" track "anesthetized" begins with a haunting, isolated piano melody that is quickly joined by an evocative snare drum and eerie synths. The melodic keys stand out amongst the track's other instrumentals, consistently reminding listeners that "anesthetized" is a love song at its core, despite the uncanny, slow-burn production.

Valentine's vocals are delicate but decisive; cutting through the rich sonic layers to take center stage and building to an aural and emotional peak when Valentine sings "Is there someone else you f in your bed/Is there someone else you wanted instead?" Wise beyond her 21 years, Valentine perfectly captures the desperate insecurity of having something that is actually worth losing.

Ayleen shares of the making of the song:

"I remember sitting at my desk and starting the beat for 'anesthetized.'" I was originally supposed to be working on another song but I got so invested in this new idea. The process was really quick and essentially I had the song finished in a night. The first thing I did was make the instrumental and then I centered the melody and lyrics around the word "anesthetized."

Valentine further shows off her production chops with "B" track "stars", a hyper-pop tour-de-force. Delightfully short and sweet, "stars" is an eccentric burst of gritty synths, effervescent beats, and nostalgic melody that will leave listeners craving more and hungry to hit repeat. Valentine effortlessly captures the confusion and chaos of unexpectedly losing a love, with the simple chorus "Why'd you make it hard/ why'd you break my heart?" packing a starkly vulnerable gut-punch.

"'Stars' was an outlet for to me release all the weird ideas I had," Ayleen shares. "The drums are unconventional and loud, there's really no verse or chorus, and the vocal chops are the main melodic element in the song. I had a lot of fun while making this song and used it to fuel my artistic freedom and to show people that not every song has to be the stereotypical a b a b format with a safe production behind it."

Both "anesthetized" and "stars" are accompanied by music videos directed by Genevieve Andrews (Lizzo, Yung Baby Tate, Wallows, etc) and edited by Valentine herself.

Building on the track's feelings of insecurity and uncertainty, the "anesthetized" video is a fever dream of repressed emotion. Valentine finds herself lost in a liminal space, surrounded by conundrums. As Valentine searches for a way out the tension builds, cresting in a cathartic release.

The companion video for "stars" is a continuation of the catharsis as Valentine seems to find freedom in her circumstances and the power of her emotional outpouring. (Flash Warning!)

More About Ayleen Valentine:

Growing up in Miami, FL, Ayleen Valentine always had a passion for songwriting and art. She dreamed of working with artists like James Blake, loved the rawness of rappers like xxTentacion, and respected Grimes for her ability to self-produce. Drawing upon her Argentinian and Peruvian background, Ayleen incorporates a fresh, distinct perspective in her songwriting mixed with her solid production style.

The 21-year-old Valentine recently dropped out of Berklee College of Music to move to LA and devote herself entirely to music. In 2022 Valentine signed with The Azoff Company's Giant Music Label, released her debut EP, tonight i don't exist, and announced her 2023 North American tour supporting Riz La Vie and two headline shows in New York City and Boston.

TOUR DATES:

(with Riz La Vie)

February 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 14 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl At Center Stage (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 17 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 18 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 21 - Montreal, QC - Newspeak (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 22 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground (Supporting Riz La Vie)

February 27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 28 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

May 5 - Seattle, WA - Belltown Bloom Festival (Presented By KEXP)

May 26 - Napa, CA - Bottle Rock Festival



Poison Run Announce New Album Harvest Photo
Poison Run Announce New Album 'Harvest'
Its title track interplays between softly transitory instrumentals and sonic barrages, juxtaposing piano passages against a drawling, sitting-on-the-edge-of-the-world vocal line. Frantic instrumentals race forward with bold highs, shifting effortlessly from urgent funeral marches to subtly power pop inflected choruses.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Announce New Album Altitude Photo
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Announce New Album 'Altitude'
Recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives – Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs – the collection finds Stuart picking up where he left off on 2017’s Way Out West, exploring a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers.
Howard Youngblood Bomar to Release I, Who Have Nothing Album Photo
Howard 'Youngblood' Bomar to Release 'I, Who Have Nothing' Album
Howard Bomar was a man who slipped through everybody’s fingers. His artistry escapes that fate with the release of I, Who Have Nothing, available from Sundazed Music on LP and CD with bonus tracks. The 13-track collection features his 1960s 45 soul sides and five previously unreleased recordings, including a cover of Prince's 'Purple Rain.'
Flume Unveils Surprise Album Things Dont Always Go The Way You Plan Photo
Flume Unveils Surprise Album 'Things Don't Always Go The Way You Plan'
Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume unveils a surprise package of unheard music from the last decade—listen to Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan now. The release marks ten years since Flume’s self-titled debut 2012’s Flume launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share