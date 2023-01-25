Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Avalon Emerson & the Charm Share New Single 'Sandrail Silhouette'

Jan. 25, 2023  

One of dance music's most celebrated contemporary figures, Avalon Emerson, today introduces her new artist project: Avalon Emerson & The Charm with the song "Sandrail Silhouette." Co-produced with avant-pop savant Bullion, the track launches alongside an ethereal dreamscape video via Another Dove-a new label Emerson has launched with long-term affiliate and AD 93 founder Nic Tasker.

Avalon Emerson & The Charm marks the beginning of an evolution, not an experiment. Raised in Arizona, Emerson found her artistic footing while DJing at raucous Bay Area warehouse parties in the early 2010's. She moved to Berlin in 2014 and quickly became a regular behind the decks at the city's famed Berghain.

Emerson now stands as one of underground dance music' revered figures. Having played all around the world, she's the rare DJ who can move seamlessly between the sweaty confines of clubs like Nowadays and massive festivals like Coachella, Primavera Sound and Glastonbury, beloved by fans for her melody-rich, genre-agnostic selections.

Her production work employs a similarly free-flowing philosophy; as such, she's remixed the likes of Slowdive, Robyn, Four Tet, Christine and the Queens, and Octo Octa, among many others.

Her new musical endeavor, Avalon Emerson & The Charm, is an intensely personal-and yes, pop-leaning-statement of intent from an artist who has long looked beyond the club for inspiration. It's also the first time that Emerson has put herself, her emotions and, most notably, her voice fully into the spotlight.

While The Charm is still very much Emerson's vision, it's something she sees as an ongoing, ever-shifting collaboration. Onstage, it means performing live with her wife Hunter Lombard and life-long friend Keivon Hobeheidar - for now. Indeed, The Charm has no fixed roster and no fixed rules; it's a vehicle for expression and connection, with Emerson at the helm.

Opening this chapter with soft-focus dream-pop track "Sandrail Silhouette," Avalon explains: "To me this song is about scale. Scales of time and how something that seemed so important and defining a long time ago, might not really matter that much now. And then taking a step back and feeling the smallness of your own lifetime in the shadow of a thousand year old tree. In that way it's also about the here and now and not sleeping through the erosion of time."

There's always been a pop undercurrent to her work, but taking a break from the road provided Emerson with an opportunity to explore it more thoroughly. Her cover of The Magnetic Fields' "Long-Forgotten Fairytale," which opened her acclaimed 2020 DJ-Kicks mix, provided a preview of that inclination-and also introduced the world to her singing voice-but with Avalon Emerson & The Charm, she has stepped away from the DJ booth altogether, venturing into an intimate garden of wooly synths and personal lyrics informed by her love of avant-pop auteurs.

Where she goes next is anyone's guess, but that uncertainty, and that freedom of vision, is what makes her such a uniquely compelling artist.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Tonje Thilesen



Neil Patrick Harris Returns as 'Barney Stinson' in HOW I MET YOUR FATHERNeil Patrick Harris Returns as 'Barney Stinson' in HOW I MET YOUR FATHER
January 24, 2023

Neil Patrick Harris is returning as his How I Met Your Mother character 'Barney Stinson' in season two of How I Met Your Father. Harris will seemingly play a pivotal role in the spinoff's second season. Series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger revealed that Harris will be around for more episodes.
Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single 'Best Me'Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single 'Best Me'
January 24, 2023

Along with the news of the album, they unveiled an intoxicating groove “Best Me.” Written with friend and frequent collaborator, Lola Scott, the new song explores the darker side of relationships with a breezy chorus over bouncing basslines and churning beats that sample gospel choir vocals.
Joe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVEJoe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE
January 24, 2023

In HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE, Lt. Joe Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the victim. Check out episode descriptions now!
Insomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland At The GorgeInsomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland At The Gorge
January 24, 2023

Lineup highlights include performances from venerated electronic dance music creative forces such as the U.K.-based dubstep pioneer Zomboy, the balaclava-clad Malaa, L.A. native NGHTMRE, burgeoning British trailblazer James Hype, and drum and bass maestro Sub Focus. Check out how you can get tickets!
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with Global Smash 'I'm Good (Blue)'David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with Global Smash 'I'm Good (Blue)'
January 24, 2023

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have hit an incredible 1 billion streams worldwide with their #1 mega-hit single ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. In the same week that ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ reached top spot in both the US Top 40 and Dance Radio charts, the single has hit spectacular new sales milestones around the world.
