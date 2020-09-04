Ava Rowland's Latest Music Video For New Single 'He's Like A Habit' Available Today

Ava Rowland shoots into September with her latest single, “He's Like A Habit.”

Pop-Country singer/songwriter Ava Rowland shoots into September's scene hitting a bullseye with her latest single, "He's Like A Habit."

This single takes center stage with traces of sweet contradiction while blanketing innocence and addiction. "He's Like A Habit" highlights Ava's rare flair for storytelling and builds upon her unmistakable vocal talents. The music video was shot on location in her hometown of Wellington, Ohio, and features her hometown friends, giving fans a genuine glimpse into her everyday life. "He's Like A Habit" is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now!



"My friend and I were talking about relationships when she said, '"I don't even think I really like him, he's just a habit.'" And I said...Hey, you just gave me a song idea! I sat down with my producer and co-writer Britton Cameron, and we started thinking up ideas of what kind of things are considered a habit. A relationship can become addictive, and to the woman in the song, the habit feels that strong," shares Rowland.



"He's Like A Habit" is Rowland's first single release with the distinguished PCG Artists Development Records based out of Nashville, Tennessee.



"Ava Rowland has all the checkmarks that we look for in an artist. She has the talent, the work ethic and she understands the commitment that artists must make to the craft and their audience to be successful," says Bernard Porter, CEO of PCG Artists Development Records.



Ava has remained dedicated to her fans on social media throughout varying levels of social distancing, sharing all that has inspired her to keep her head up and providing music amidst uncertainty to serve as an optimistic light and a shoulder for fans to lean on. The "He's Like a Habit" music video echoes Rowland's easy-going attitude and sparking charisma flawlessly while captivating listeners with its playful lyrics and catchy hook. The single paints a passionate picture of self-awareness intertwined with unrequited love. Listeners around the world take notice as Rowland turns a tale as old as time into a modern feel-good song perfect for all audiences! Don't miss Rowland's creative touch and relentless vision in, "He's Like A Habit."





View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You