Australian Pop/R&B Aritst Odette Releases New Single 'Amends'

Sydney, Australia-based pop artist Odette releases her new single, "Amends." The song is the third single featured on Odette's upcoming sophomore album, Herald, due out February 5 via EMI Music Australia.

"True to its title, 'Amends' is a submission to pain," says Odette. The track is about self-reflection and general relationships between people. "Amends' is a song I wrote during a period of unwellness. I was hurting myself and the people I loved with cruel disregard. This song is about trying and persevering even when you feel like you've already failed."

Herald is a collection full of highs and lows including love, heartbreak, grief, anger, self-analysis, and accountability produced by Damian Taylor (Björk, Arcade Fire, The Killers) who encouraged her to experiment further with her sound. In discussing working with Taylor again, Odette said, "he was like, Georgia, I just want you to let go and deep dive into your world and make something from it. So I feel like I was a lot bolder with instrumentation and with experimental sounds."

The upcoming album is a triumphant follow up to her highly acclaimed debut record, 2018's To A Stranger that debuted at #1 on the Apple Music Charts, landed her two 2018 ARIA nominations, garnered 55+ million streams and secured her two national sold out headline tours. In 2019, she ushered in the new year playing Falls Fest before embarking on a successful SXSW run and headline Europe & UK tour.

For more on Odette, visit: www.odetteofficial.com.