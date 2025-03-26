Australian Music Royalty Kasey Chambers Set U.S. Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kasey Chambers, whose distinctive voice, heart-felt lyrics and world-class performances have earned her the rightful position of one of the most popular and acclaimed artists of her generation, is finally returning to the U.S. for a long-awaited tour beginning June 21 at the Telluride Blues Festival.

Along with the success of her brilliant version of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” and new memoir “Just Don’t Be A Dickhead,” a journey down through the years of her career, life and 12 albums, Kasey is on tour to celebrate her newest No.1 album Backbone.

“This album [Backbone] is who I am. I cannot wait to finally return to the U.S., hit the stage and share some of the new songs, alongside all of my favourite songs throughout my whole career and albums. I guess this show will essentially be like the soundtrack of my life.” Kasey says.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Kasey continues to inspire with her trademark authenticity and unwavering commitment to her craft. At a time when she could easily rest on her laurels the beloved singer, songwriter, producer, author, mum and ARIA Hall-of-Famer instead launches herself into one of her most ambitious projects to date officially returning with both her ninth solo album, Backbone, and accompanying book "Just Don't Be A Dickhead....and other profound things I’ve learnt”.

Kasey is no stranger to U.S. audiences, many of her songs were featured on popular television shows like The Sopranos (“The Captain”), and Dawson’s Creek (“Under My Skin”), and she appeared on Letterman, Leno, Conan, Austin City Limits, amongst many others.

Hailed for bringing Australian country music into the mainstream, Kasey has won 14 x ARIA Music Awards (Australia Grammy Equiv.), 24 x CMAA Golden Guitar Awards (Australia CMA Equiv.), and 10 x APRA Music Awards. Her 12 albums have sold more than 15 x platinum, and include 5 x No. 1 albums, and her double-platinum No. 1 single “Not Pretty Enough.”

KASEY CHAMBERS BACKBONE U.S. TOUR DATES

JUN 21 / TELLURIDE, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

JUN 24 / NASHVILLE, TN @ City Winery

JUN 25 / ATLANTA, GA @ City Winery

JUN 27 / ANNAPOLIS, MD @ Ram’s Head

JUN 28 / ALEXANDRIA, VA @ Birchmere

JUN 29 / PHILADELPHIA, PA @ City Winery

JUL 1 / NEW YORK, NY @ City Winery

JUL 2 / MONTGOMERY, NY @ City Winery

JUL 3 / BOSTON, MA @ City Winery

JUL 5 / NORTHAMPTON, MA @ Iron Horse

JUL 6 / PITTSBURGH, PA @ City Winery

JUL 8 / ANN ARBOR, MI @ The Ark

JUL 9 / CHICAGO, IL @ City Winery

JUL 10 / CHICAGO, IL @ City Winery

