Austin Duo Beth // James Release Debut Album 'Get Together'

Austin's husband/wife duo Beth // James release their full-length album debut Get Together, blending an eclectic mix of Americana tradition, modern folk and hints of indie pop and rock.

Their range and songwriting prowess is displayed through the three singles and video released earlier this year: the "crisp folk pop gem" (-Indy Review) of "Boy Genius," to the "vulnerability and strength" (-AudioFemme) of ballad "Voicemails," the "upbeat, foot tapping" (-Americana UK) danceable pop of "Shake It Out" and the "buoyant and uplifting" (- Twangville) stunner "The Sun."

Beth // James will celebrate Get Together on tour including a hometown Austin release show on June 3. Further dates below.

Beth // James is the Austin-based husband/wife duo of Mikaela Beth and Jordan James Burchill who met at the University of North Texas's prestigious jazz program. Both highly accomplished players, Jordan and Mikaela are deeply embedded in the Austin music scene, and have gathered a constellation of like-minded friends who contribute throughout the record.

Jordan has been a collaborator of Austin psych-rockers White Denim in the past, and their shared love of jazz, great songwriting, and all things guitar proved to be a perfect fit. Their song "Lion Eyes" from the debut EP All In Life made its way into Spike Lee's Oscar-nominated BlackKklansman.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

JUN 3 / AUSTIN, TX @ Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse

JUN 10 / AUSTIN, TX @ Sofar Sounds Austin

JUN 16 / DENTON, TX @ Andy's Bar & Grill

JUN 17 / FORT WORTH, TX @ The Post at River East

JUN 22 / NEW YORK, NY @ Sofar Sounds

JUN 24 / NEW YORK, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

JUL 19 / GREENOUGH, MT @ Paws Up

AUG 5 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ The Hotel Cafe