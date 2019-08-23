Audrey Silver New Single 'Small Day Tomorrow' Out Today

Today, composer, arranger and jazz vocalist, Audrey Silver releases her new single 'Small Day Tomorrow.' This is the second cut to be released from the NYC based singer's newest collection, Let Me Know Your Heart. The full album will be available on September 6th. Last month, Jazziz shared Audrey's emotive take on the Peter Gabriel favorite, 'Solsbury Hill.'

On selecting 'Small Day Tomorrow,' to record Audrey explains "I discovered Bob Dorough's music when I was 9 or 10. Of course, I had no idea who Bob Dorough was. I was just enchanted by the fun, clever tunes and lyrics of School House Rock.

More than two decades later, I was listening to the extraordinary vocalist, Irene Kral, and came across Dorough's 'Small Day Tomorrow'. I was amazed and thrilled to connect his wry, hip tune (with incredible lyrics by Fran Landesman) and the songs I loved as a child. Of course, I had to record the song.

I took my son to hear Bob Dorough. Between sets, I went to introduce myself. My son, who was then around 8 years old decided to break the ice by announcing that his "mommy had recorded his song and that she was a really good singer and he was going to like it". Bob cracked up and, of course, kindly offered to listen to my demo. And now, for the second time, I am thrilled to have recorded 'Small Day Tomorrow.' I hope you enjoy it."

With a growing catalog of recordings and a warm, swinging performing style, Audrey Silver is one of the most elegantly creative singers in jazz today. Known for what Hot House Jazz has called "a velvet-laden timbre with impeccable phrasing," Audrey has become renowned for her compelling takes on classic pop tunes as well as her own poignant originals. Audrey's composition style mines her vast musical experiences. She says "Songwriting comes from improvising - if you can improvise in a melodic way, you can write a song."

On September 6th Audrey will release her fourth album, Let Me Know Your Heart, which features her returning cast of players; Bruce Barth on piano, trumpeter Marcus Printup, upright bassist Paul Beaudry, drummer Anthony Pinciotti, Tom Beckham on vibes and guitarist Marc Ciprut. The album's collection of fourteen songs is centered artistically and emotionally on Audrey's six newly-penned original songs.

Receiving high praise from the jazz press, JazzTimes.com reinforced a comparison she has heard her entire performing life, and one that she doesn't take offense to: "Not since Karen Carpenter have I heard such a strong alto voice that is so pure and so convincing."

Audrey and her band will be celebrating the release of Let Me Know Your Heart with a performance on Wednesday, September 11th at The Zinc Bar in New York City.

Listen to "Small Day Tomorrow" below.

Let Me Know Your Heart

Full Track Listing:

1)When I Look In Your Eyes

2) Comes Love

30 Solsbury Hill

4) Plus Je T'Embrasse

5) I Knew he Was There

6) Ever Since The World Ended

7) How Deep Is The Ocean

8) Giraffe Song

9) You Knew

10) Up Jumped Spring

11) Small Day Tomorrow

12) New Year's Eve

12) Let Me Know Your Heart

14) Can't We Be Friends





