Atmosphere Announce 'Sad Clown Bad Dub 2' Release & Share 'Body Pillow'

Atmosphere have announced that for the first time ever, they will be making Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 available digitally and on vinyl via Rhymesayers Entertainment on August 4th. The Sad Clown Bad Dub series first started as a string of limited cassette tapes and CD-R's for Atmosphere to sell exclusively on tour.

Since its inception in 1999, the Sad Clown series has seen over a dozen iterations in numerous formats, including rare 4-track demos, live recordings, a DVD of behind-the-scenes tour footage, a mixtape, 7” vinyl singles and more. To this day, one of the earliest volumes – Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 – still remains one of the most celebrated and coveted installments from the series.

Originally released in 2000, Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 was a rather stripped-down DIY release – a simple CD tucked behind an illustrated cover with handwritten tracklist and liner notes. The recordings were equally as rough, consisting of a dozen raw 4-track demos that hadn't been treated to any sort of mixing or mastering.

Although Atmosphere initially produced only 500 copies of these CD's to sell on the road for extra cash, the buzz and the subsequent demand from fans eventually led the group to pressing more of the CD's, this time stamping the cover art with the phrase "Authorized Bootleg" as a sly nod to those who'd been ripping and sharing the files. The unpolished nature of Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 was no deterrent from the appeal of its contents though.

Generally considered an underground classic in hip-hop circles, Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 is often mentioned as one of the standout releases in Atmosphere's extensive discography. It is a deeply introspective project that explores a range of complex thoughts and emotions, counter-balanced by occasional moments of darkly humorous sarcasm and wit. Slug's writing is sharp and insightful with a knack for turning his personal struggles into universal themes that listeners can relate to.

Ant's production is minimalistic, moody, even eclectic in nature, full of atmospheric textures and unconventional rhythms. This release is very clearly one of the early stepping stones in developing their unique and distinctive sound together, helping to establish their reputation as one of the most innovative and boundary-pushing acts in hip-hop.

Atmosphere’s Summertime 2023 tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome & The Movement kicks off next month, alongside their DeTour headline dates, culminating with a headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 17th, supported by Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, and more. Atmosphere currently holds the record for the most sold out shows at Red Rocks for any Hip Hop artist with nine sellouts since 2011.

Their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is out now and available here, and tickets for the upcoming tour dates can be purchased at atmospheresucks.com, along with limited Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 merch items.

TOUR DATES:

7/6 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre +

7/7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

7/8 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater +

7/9 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

7/11 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues >

7/13 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheater +

7/14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre +

7/15 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphtheatre (without Sublime with Rome) +

7/16 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park +

7/18 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre >

7/20 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre >

7/21 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion +

7/22 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre +

7/23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory +

7/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre >

7/27 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheatre +

7/28 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island +

7/29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

7/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park +

8/1 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel >

8/3 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum (Indoors) +

8/4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheatre +

8/5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

8/6 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion +

8/17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

8/18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion +

8/19 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom >

8/20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion +

8/22 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre >

8/24 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire +

8/25 - Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center +

8/26 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre +

8/27 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl w/ Sublime with Rome and The Movement

8/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre >

8/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade >

9/1 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place +

9/2 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

9/3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre +

9/17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks w/ Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou of Ultimate Breaks & Beats

10/14 - Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell w/ Dirty Heads and Ark Woods

+ Summertime 2023 tour dates w/ Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, and The Movement

> The DeTour dates

Photo by Amahl Grant