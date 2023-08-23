Atlanta Rapper Ben Reilly Releases 'Not Your Hero 4 Hire' EP

Atlanta-by-way-of Brooklyn rapper Ben Reilly releases his new Not Your Hero 4 Hire EP via Abstract Media/AWAL Recordings. On August 30, Ben is set to unveil the music video for “PhotoShoot,” a previously released single on the EP.

The six-track project invites listeners into the abstract, comic book-illustrated world that is Ben Reilly. An ode to another favorite storytelling medium aside from rap, Ben infuses each song with superhero scope and visionary themes as if translating a graphic novel of his life into fascinating and fiery rhymes. From the arresting opener “Apply Yourself… Then Touch A Bag” through the powerful finale “Yondu,” Ben’s slick lyricism paints pictures across the songs with acute attention to detail and awareness of his own larger extended universe. See the full Not Your Hero 4 Fire tracklisting below.

In May, Ben introduced listeners to the rap multiverse that is Not Your Hero 4 Hire with “Edna (Capes)” and its accompanying music video. The standout single visually and lyrically pays homage to The Incredibles super stylist Edna Mode.

“Edna (Capes)” was followed by “PhotoShoot,” which plays on a similar sound to his breakout hit “Maytag (Tax Free)” as Ben paves a lane for himself with a distinctive urgency and percussive flow. The music video, out next Wednesday, August 30, enhances the song’s precise bars as a visual play-by-play of Ben’s lyrics complete with a literal photoshoot and fashion week show.

Cumulatively, the tracks have gathered one million-plus streams and counting.

Recently, Ben turned up at Fan Expo in Chicago, IL, to help celebrate fan culture with an electric performance of hits like “Free.99” and “Agenda.” Next up, he jets to New York for a Q&A event on August 25 at In Sheep's Clothing Hi-Fi bar and a performance at SAVANT on August 26. In the coming months, he will also play shows in Atlanta and Los Angeles, before returning to New York on October 5th to headline the Empire State Music & Arts Festival.

Ben has quietly ascended to elite status on his own terms. Beyond posting up tens of millions of streams, EARMILK proclaimed, “Ben Reilly possesses an innate sense for crafting resonant, refreshing songs that feel explorative and highly detailed.” Pigeons & Planes promised, “Ben’s intentional nature is obvious in the music, and evident in every topic of conversation that comes up.”

BEN REILLY TOUR DATES:

8/25 - In Sheep's Clothing Hi-Fi bar (includes Q&A with Ben Reilly hosted by Not 97) - New York, NY

8/26 - SAVANT - Brooklyn, NY

8/29 - The Basement - Los Angeles, CA

10/5 - Empire State Music & Arts Festival @ Nublu - New York, NY

ABOUT BEN REILLY:

The name Ben Reilly stands for two things. As an avid comic book collector, Ben Reilly wanted to pay homage to his favorite superhero Spider-Man, specifically the clone of Peter Parker’s Spidey in the comic book storyline in the Marvel Universe. It also means embracing who you really are. “Be.N in itself is supposed to stand for ‘Be. Nahree,’” the Atlanta-by-way-of-Brooklyn artist says. “It’s supposed to represent me embracing myself from within.”

In 2021, the 26-year-old Abstract Media member made his solo debut with Freelance. He raps with hungry urgency like someone who knows their time is coming. He switches between rapping and singing, delivering diary-like entries on themes of self-doubt, perseverance, and loyalty as he plays with different flows while distorting his voice.

Recently, Freelance earned one million streams and BenReilly celebrated with a freestyle titled “1M” over Weezy’s “A Milli.” Whether he’s aspirational about being bigger than Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and even Hov one day, as he raps in the freestyle, he hopes to be remembered as the best amongst the GOATs.

“The music will speak for itself, especially in instances where my life is changing now,” he says. “I’ve been putting in the work and now it is starting to be seen. A lot of people are starting to recognize it.”

photo credit: Braxton Prince