Ashley Paul and Luv Foundation (UK) Release New Single 'Hearts Up'

Rising stars Ashley Paul and Luv Foundation(UK) have released their latest single "HeartsUp," a dynamic collaboration, The track, which blends infectious melodies and uplifting lyrics.

Ashley Paul, known for her powerful vocals and vibrant stage presence, continues to build with this explosive UK artist Collaboration of Luv foundation (UK) . Their newest single Hearts Up. "follows the success of both artists previous hit "Bingo Baby," which recently re-entered the Top 10 of the Music Week Upfront Chart at No.7 and climbed to No.1 on the MusicWorx Asia Chart. Bingo Baby had hit the top #3 on the Music Week Pop Chart with Ava max and Ariana Grande just three weeks prior . This is In addition to hitting #1 on Amazon Music Dance and Electronic + Movers and Shakers charts as well. Following #1 in DJ Buzz Le Buzz Chart in France and #3 on Ireland's iTunes chart.

"Hearts Up" is rapidly gaining traction, hitting #1 on Ireland's Itunes Dance chart and #3 on Ireland's iTunes main chart. It was recently featured on BBC introducing where Adam Walton quoted "It's not often we get to play a world class deep house track "

It's only been out a few weeks and now Miami legendary DJ Robbie Rivera Remix has had a premier on Grammy-nominated StoneBridge's show on Sirius XM BPM and Jaxx Inc JOIN THE PARTY show.

Ashley recently performed "Hearts Up" on ABC's Good Morning Show in Tampa Bay, which will air today. Fans can look forward to the release of the "Hearts Up" music video later this week. Ashley Paul & Luv Foundation Uk are also featured in New EDM Friday alongside Swedish House Mafia, the Chainsmokers & Porter Robinson.

Ashley Paul x Luv Foundation (UK) has proven to be a fruitful partnership. Together, they have seen a significant increase in their Spotify listeners, now surpassing 89,000 with "Hearts Up" amassing over 60,000 streams so far.

The momentum continues as Ashley and Mark Loverush, one half of Luv Foundation (UK), prepare for a series of radio interviews world-wide .They will be featured on Christian Homan's Twilight show on RTE Pulse, where they will debut their upcoming single "Dance (U Gotta)' as Twilight Flashback Track Of The Week, on Ireland's biggest dance radio station.

Fans and industry professionals can also look forward to article posts on Robbie Rivera and Lizzie Curious Remixes on EDM House Network this Friday, coinciding with the release of the Robbie Rivera Remix as a Beatport Exclusive and available on on all streaming platforms with Lizzie Curious Remix available from June 14th.

Ashley Paul is set to perform on July 6th at the Nuneaton Pride/ Warwickshire Pride. August 2nd for Colours Festival in Cumbria, joining a star-studded lineup. The performances will feature hits from Luv Foundation UK and Ashley Paul's collaborations, including "Hearts Up," "Bingo Baby," and soon to be released "Dance You Gotta."

For more information visit: https://www.ashpaulmusic.com

About Ashley Paul

Ashley Paul is an electrifying force in the world of dance-pop. As a successful singer-songwriter and performer, she is known for her powerful pop vocals, fearless performances and imaginative and boundless musical creativity. With a passion for contemporary dance music, she has been captivating audiences worldwide, re-imagining the nostalgic sounds of the late 80s with heavy dance remixes, rhythmic nu disco and EDM .

Other hits include "Come and Get Me", co-written with Gemini (Justin Bieber, Post Malone) and Jackie's Boy (Madonna, Lil Ways, Flo Rida), which reached the Top 10 in the UK, Germany, Switzerland and France. She also reached #2 on the Swiss Dance Chart Top 100 with the remix of her 1987 Billboard dance Hit "When Boys Cry.

"Feel Your Fire", co-written with Grammy-Award Winning Producer Damon Sharpe (Ariana Grande, J-Lo), has been making waves on the charts as well: The song hit #7 on Music Week UK , Gaydio Radio, and was in the Top 5 in Germany and Switzerland for 10 consecutive weeks and in France for 4 weeks. The song also gained huge radio support worldwide and was in the New Year's Eve countdown on German national radio at #15. Her cover of "Yo No Se" is was also in the Top 10 UK charts in February 2023.

Ashley Paul's recent 2023 single "Love Light Me Up" shot up the charts as well: #7 on Music Week Commercial Pop Club Charts and #6 on Music Week Upfront Dance Charts as well as being played on Kiss National Radio and Gaydio in the UK. Ashley wrote this song with Gemini and Jeff Franzel, Alex Forbes (Taylor Dayne , Don't rush me). It was an idea Ashley came up with to mix old school orchestra sound (Tom Jones, "It's so unusual") with current House music, which she coined as " Big Band House" style, blending genres.. The song was also named as top Songs for summer 2023 in Hollywood Digest Magazine.

Currently performing her music all over the world, Ashley just opened for Natalie Imbruglia in the UK at Lee stock Festival, as well as La Bouche and 20 Fingers, in Peru and Freestyle artists Shannon and Corina in Key West .Last October she was again in Concert at the Pepsi arena in Mexico City and Monterrey Mexico opening for Robin S and the Mad Stuntman.and Corona . Also performed pride weekend in Nashville as well as Pride festival in Cardiff and the Welshstock festival in Wales. Fueled by influences ranging from Donna Summer , Olivia Newton-John, Dusty Springfield, she got her first record deal at 12 years old and landed her first hit with the single "Santa Clause, Dear Santa Claus" only a year later .

In 1987, Ashley Paul's popular single "When Boys Cry" reached number 36 on the Billboard Charts. Three years later, she followed this monster track up with the singles, "Color Me Yours," "This Kind of Love," "Weaving in and Out of my life" and "Don't Take Back Your Love.", charting globally .

About Luv Foundation (UK)

Julian Napolitano who most will know from his Top 20 OCC chart smash Perpetual Motion 'Keep On Dancin' (Let's Go)' plus JDS, Joy Foundation, Mankey with the huge smash 'Believe In Me' with Andy Manston, in the naughties he created Soul Seekerz with Simon Langford (Dreamcapture/Phreaq) and Ruff Loaderz both of the latter still going to this very day with Ruff Loaderz monthly Spotify listeners already at 1.6 Million and just signed a deal with Perfect Havoc as Manston & Simms.

Mark 'Loverush' Schneider started his career as DJ in the 90s and nineteens and has always had a huge love of dance music..In the year 2000 he launched his dance act Loverush UK!, Paul Oakenfold snapped his debut single Perfect Honey (Temptation) with Marc Almond (lead singer of Soft Cell and one of the all time greatest tracks of all time ('Tainted Love') on Perfecto Records, a few years later did a remix of Paul Oakenfold's smash 'Firefly' with Matt Goss (of BROS fame) became the main version of the song and reached over 1.8 million hits on YouTube, the single hit No.1 in the UK Club Charts and Mark was asked by Paul Oakenfold to do a mini tour of Las Vegas & Hollywood where Mark had his name on the Las Vegas strip at PALM Casino, Matt Goss asked Mark to perform with him at the Royal Albert Hall performing 'Firefly' to a packed out audience of Matt Goss fans.In 2011 Mark teamed up with the late legendary Mory Kante with the re-release of, Mory's 80s classic 'Yeke Yeke', the re-release was a global hit worldwide and has had over 12 million hits on YouTube alone. The single hit No.1 on the UK Club Charts and hit No.1 single of the year on Music Week Annual Club Chart. )?In 2013 Mark co-written and produced with Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams on the The UK Number One Club smash 'Tonight In Babylon', the video was directed by Bryan Adams and featured Mark as a DJ and also with Roman Polanski's daughter hitting over 2.5 Million hits on youtube, the single went onto hit No.1 in Russia's Europa Plus Radio, Russia's biggest radio station, resulting with Mark touring as a DJ and performing his hit single 'Tonight In Babylon' and remixing artists such as Chicane, BT, Paul Oakenfold, Richard Durand, Guru Josh, Kylie Minogue, MOBY, Delerium, Tiesto, Airscape and Bizarre Inc.

Mark has also been featured a career in acting with many roles including landing a part as The Earl Of Gloucester in Netflix's blockbuster series BRIDGERTON, appearing in movies such as Rebecca and Sam Mendez's 1917 and the BBC hit series Peaky Blinders.

