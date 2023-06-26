Ashley Cooke Announces Headlining 'shot in the dark' Tour

Fans can secure tickets during the public on-sale beginning June 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 3 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 4 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium

Ashley Cooke Announces Headlining 'shot in the dark' Tour

Big Loud's Country songstress Ashley Cooke embarks on her first-ever headlining tour, bringing her highly-anticipated album direct to fans nationwide beginning on Aug. 23 in Panama City, Fla..

The shot in the dark Tour will take Cooke's sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop Country to 24 cities this summer and fall, calling upon rising artists Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason as support. Fans can secure tickets during the public on-sale beginning June 30 at 10 a.m. local time here.

“Putting out my debut album is already a dream in itself, but to experience the roller coaster journey of this album together, in person each night, is why I do what I do and I'll cherish every moment,” shares Cooke. “It's an incredible opportunity to have talented artists like Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason joining me on this tour, and I'm counting down the days til I can see y'all out there!”

The exciting live show announcement comes just days after Cooke unveiled that her highly anticipated debut album will arrive July 21. In a preview of what's to come, Cooke released three all-new tracks off the 24-song collection this past Friday, including title-track “shot in the dark,” “mean girl feat. Colbie Caillat” and “tastes like.”

Capturing true tales of love, heartbreak and all the moments in between, the long-awaited debut fearlessly explores the roller coaster of life, inviting listeners to savor every raw and relatable moment. With more music on the way ahead of the July 21 release, Cooke's shot in the dark record is poised to become one of the longest debut albums by a female Country artist to date. 

Cooke's shot in the dark Tour follows an impressive year of touring, including her first overseas performance at C2C, tours with Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis and Brett Young, and her stadium debut at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest. Prior to embarking on her headlining tour, Cooke will join Country megastar Luke Bryan's Country On Tour this summer, kicking off on July 13 in Hershey, Pa. 

Ashley Cooke's shot in the dark Tour Dates featuring Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason

Aug. 23, 2023 in Panama City, Fla. at Holiday Inn Resort *
Aug. 24, 2023 in Dothan, Ala. at Rain Dothan *
Aug. 25, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. at Range 231 N *
Sept. 2, 2023 in Macon, Ga. at The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom **
Sept. 6, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pa. at Milkboy **
Sept. 7, 2023 in Allston, Mass. at Brighton Music Hall **
Sept. 8, 2023 in New York, N.Y. at Mercury Lounge **
Sept. 14, 2023 in Santa Cruz, Calif. at The Catalyst- Atrium **
Sept. 15, 2023 in San Francisco, Calif. at Café du Nord **
Sept. 16, 2023 in Sacramento, Calif. at Goldfield Trading Post **
Sept. 19, 2023 in Morro Bay, Calif. at The Siren **
Sept. 21, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. at Moonshine Beach **
Sept. 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Stoney's Rockin' Country
Sept. 23, 2023 in Pioche, Nev. at Thompson's Opera House **
Sept. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. at The Roxy **
Oct. 11, 2023 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142 **
Oct. 12, 2023 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's on Weed St. **
Oct. 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. at Basement East *
Oct. 20, 2023 in Athens, Ga. at 40 Watt Club *
Oct. 21, 2023 in Birmingham, Ala. at Zydeco *
Nov. 2, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio at The Basement **
Nov. 4, 2023 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo **
Nov. 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. at Terminal West **
Nov. 10, 2023 in Rome, Ga. at Peaches **
 
*Matt Schuster
**Vincent Mason



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
sophie meiers Announces New EP spark__space Photo
sophie meiers Announces New EP 'spark__space'

Following their ‘shine__space’ EP last month, sophie invites us to explore the second portal in their universe, transporting listeners from the surreal glossy aesthetics of shine__space into a world of flesh and blood with lead single “i was the right one” produced by Jacob Munk (Miike Snow, HUNNY).

2
Kilamanzego to Release New EP Black Weirdo in July Photo
Kilamanzego to Release New EP 'Black Weirdo' in July

The dance track to your summer has landed. Next week, Philadelphia-based electronic artist Kilamanzego shares their newest single, 'Remember Myself,' a pulsating blend of infectious rhythms and pulsating hip-hop beats.

3
Video: Allah-Las Share Video for Newest Single The Stuff Photo
Video: Allah-Las Share Video for Newest Single 'The Stuff'

The captivating video was directed by Sam Kristofski who captures the band as they traverse through their native Los Angeles, from a cigarette stand in North Hollywood to the LA river. The video poignantly juxtaposes the nostalgia of the analog era with the pulsating energy of the digital age, reflecting on the evolution of the music industry.

4
Femke Releases Safe In The Suburbs Photo
Femke Releases 'Safe In The Suburbs'

Femke, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer/label owner and soundtrack composer announces the release date for her debut five-song EP Safe in the Suburbs with the release of the title track and accompanying video. Femke recorded the EP at her home studio in Nashville, playing all the instruments and producing.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride MonthInterview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'
GRAMMY-Nominated Common Kings Drops New Single & Announce AlbumGRAMMY-Nominated Common Kings Drops New Single & Announce Album
aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Video
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD