Ashley Cooke Announces Headlining 'shot in the dark' Tour

Big Loud's Country songstress Ashley Cooke embarks on her first-ever headlining tour, bringing her highly-anticipated album direct to fans nationwide beginning on Aug. 23 in Panama City, Fla..

The shot in the dark Tour will take Cooke's sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop Country to 24 cities this summer and fall, calling upon rising artists Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason as support. Fans can secure tickets during the public on-sale beginning June 30 at 10 a.m. local time here.

“Putting out my debut album is already a dream in itself, but to experience the roller coaster journey of this album together, in person each night, is why I do what I do and I'll cherish every moment,” shares Cooke. “It's an incredible opportunity to have talented artists like Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason joining me on this tour, and I'm counting down the days til I can see y'all out there!”

The exciting live show announcement comes just days after Cooke unveiled that her highly anticipated debut album will arrive July 21. In a preview of what's to come, Cooke released three all-new tracks off the 24-song collection this past Friday, including title-track “shot in the dark,” “mean girl feat. Colbie Caillat” and “tastes like.”

Capturing true tales of love, heartbreak and all the moments in between, the long-awaited debut fearlessly explores the roller coaster of life, inviting listeners to savor every raw and relatable moment. With more music on the way ahead of the July 21 release, Cooke's shot in the dark record is poised to become one of the longest debut albums by a female Country artist to date.

Cooke's shot in the dark Tour follows an impressive year of touring, including her first overseas performance at C2C, tours with Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis and Brett Young, and her stadium debut at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest. Prior to embarking on her headlining tour, Cooke will join Country megastar Luke Bryan's Country On Tour this summer, kicking off on July 13 in Hershey, Pa.

Ashley Cooke's shot in the dark Tour Dates featuring Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason

Aug. 23, 2023 in Panama City, Fla. at Holiday Inn Resort *

Aug. 24, 2023 in Dothan, Ala. at Rain Dothan *

Aug. 25, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. at Range 231 N *

Sept. 2, 2023 in Macon, Ga. at The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom **

Sept. 6, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pa. at Milkboy **

Sept. 7, 2023 in Allston, Mass. at Brighton Music Hall **

Sept. 8, 2023 in New York, N.Y. at Mercury Lounge **

Sept. 14, 2023 in Santa Cruz, Calif. at The Catalyst- Atrium **

Sept. 15, 2023 in San Francisco, Calif. at Café du Nord **

Sept. 16, 2023 in Sacramento, Calif. at Goldfield Trading Post **

Sept. 19, 2023 in Morro Bay, Calif. at The Siren **

Sept. 21, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. at Moonshine Beach **

Sept. 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Stoney's Rockin' Country

Sept. 23, 2023 in Pioche, Nev. at Thompson's Opera House **

Sept. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. at The Roxy **

Oct. 11, 2023 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142 **

Oct. 12, 2023 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's on Weed St. **

Oct. 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. at Basement East *

Oct. 20, 2023 in Athens, Ga. at 40 Watt Club *

Oct. 21, 2023 in Birmingham, Ala. at Zydeco *

Nov. 2, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio at The Basement **

Nov. 4, 2023 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo **

Nov. 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. at Terminal West **

Nov. 10, 2023 in Rome, Ga. at Peaches **



*Matt Schuster

**Vincent Mason