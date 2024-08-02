Ashe Debuts New Song 'I Wanna Love You (But I Don't)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville-based artist Ashe has unveiled a new song, “I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t),” with an accompanying video co-directed by Ashe herself, which you can watch HERE. The track, produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch (boygenius), is taken from her long awaited third studio album, Willson, set for release September 6—pre-order HERE and pre-save it HERE.

In celebration of her forthcoming LP, Ashe shared an additional surprise bonus track, “I hope you die first,”—available HERE.

“I just didn’t like myself very much and put on that I was this confident, sort of ray of sunshine and it all made me feel like a fraud,” Ashe says. “Writing ‘I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t)’ was the first time I tried to address all that musically and was so scary and so healing and I’m kinda surprised I’m releasing it at all but here we are!”

The new singles arrive on the heels of Ashe’s first taste of new music in almost two years, “Running Out Of Time,” which debuted last month. The song was also produced by Pastore and Finch alongside writers Julian Bunetta, Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”)—listen/share HERE and watch/share an accompanying music video HERE.

Willson finds Ashe returning to Nashville and her songwriting roots, rediscovering herself after a bout of artistic and personal confusion. The project marks a notable new chapter for the songstress who made the decision to step away from music following the successes of her previous two albums Ashlyn (2021)—which featured the global hit “Moral of the Story”—and Rae (2022).

Ashe returned to the stage for the first time in over a year as a surprise guest at friend and frequent collaborator Niall Horan’s recent show in Saratoga Springs, NY. Together, the two performed her hit song, “Moral of the Story,” on which they’ve previously duetted. The track was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Ashe’s meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry’s biggest names—FINNEAS and Horan included. Her previous EPs have received critical acclaim from Teen Vogue, FADER and more, while her subsequent debut album, Ashlyn (2021), saw praise from Variety, Billboard, and Nylon, with People calling the record a “profound listen.”

ASHE—WILLSON—LP TRACKLIST

1. Please. Don’t Fall In Love With Me

2. Running Out of Time

3. Pull The Plug

4. Cherry Trees

5. I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t)

6. Helter Skelter

7. Dear Stranger,

8. Hornet’s Nest

9. Castle

10. Don’t Do Me Any Favors (Vinyl Exclusive)

11. I Hope Your Die First

12. Devil Herself

13. Ashe

Photo Credit: Luke Rogers

Comments