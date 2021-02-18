Artist Series Concerts Presents JAZZ OF THE WORLD With Bill Buchman's Art Of Jazz

WRRG, Chicago A familiar presence on the area jazz scene, Bill Buchman and his quintet take a musical tour of the exotic melodies and rhythms of the diverse musical cultures that inspire modern-day jazz. (Sarasota-Manatee, Florida) Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents Jazz of the World, with Bill Buchman's Art of Jazz, Wednesday, March 10, outdoors at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.

Noted area jazz pianist and artist Bill Buchman and his Art of Jazz quintet, which includes flutist Rick Aaron, bassist Rob Fors, percussionist Chuck Parr, and congo player and founding Spyro Gyro member Gerardo Velez, journey through the diverse cultures around the world that contribute to today's jazz repertoire. The concert is at 4 PM, followed by a sit-down dinner at 5 PM. To ensure the safety of audience members, musicians and staff, in addition to the outdoor setting, all seating (provided by Plantation Golf & Country Club), will be socially distanced, guests' temperatures will be taken upon arrival and masks or face coverings will be required.

As a further safeguard, there will be no will call and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $57 and are available online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A familiar presence on the area's arts and jazz scene, pianist Bill Buchman has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe and has worked with such jazz legends as Jo Jones, Bobby Hackett, John LaPorta, Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis, and many others. He holds degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music and has recorded five CDs, one of which, 2003's "Out of the Blue," was one of Jazz Week's top 50 new jazz CDs getting airplay on NPR. Buchman is also a popular visual artist whose work can be seen in private and public collections in the U.S., Denmark, Sweden and England. His love of world cultures and deep familiarity with what is meant by harmony, melody and rhythm inform both his painting and his music.

"If there's a modern-day Renaissance man, it's Bill Buchman," says Joseph Holt, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts. "This tour of the roots of the jazz world is sure to be an enlightening and stirring musical treat." Artist Series Concerts' executive director Marcy Miller agrees: "Bill and his trio have provided live music at our past galas and they have always delighted the audience with their outstanding jazz sound. We're excited to have him back, this time with his quintet, for what promises to be another evening of fascinating, top-notch world jazz and fine cuisine amidst the lush surroundings outdoors at the Plantation Golf & Country Club - a twilight trifecta!"

