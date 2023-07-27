Arkells Fall US Tour On Sale Tomorrow; Headline Show in Jersey City in September

Joining them on the run will be special guest, electronic, alt-rocker Robert DeLong.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 3 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 4 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 

Arkells Fall US Tour On Sale Tomorrow; Headline Show in Jersey City in September

Last week, Arkells announced a fresh string of dates across the USA – The At Your Service Tour will kick off September 29th in Philadelphia, PA and conclude October 22nd in Los Angeles, CA. Joining them on the run will be special guest, electronic, alt-rocker Robert DeLong.

“America is a big ol’ place and we like to go as often as we can,” says Arkells frontman Max Kerman. “We have a new record with new songs to play, but also all your favourites - sorry, favorites. Arkells are here to please, and at your service. In the tradition of the band, no two tours will be the same so come ready to be delighted. New tricks. New songs. Same big ol’ smiles on our faces when we see you.”

There’s been no shortage of new music from Arkells over the last few years, having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, ahead of the introduction to brand new album, Laundry Pile, due this fall.

Their latest single, “Skin,” via Virgin Music, features a timeless summertime chorus with big harmonies and acoustic guitars. A modern take on a classic Americana sound, KCRW notes it boasts “shades of sunny California 90s rock station, big bold singalong vocals celebrating the love in your life, and the drums+guitar+piano chords that wouldn’t be out of place in a John Hughes movie.”

Much of Arkells’ most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic. Ever evolving to offer up new and unexpected songs, their Laundry Pile album is a more personal, pensive, and reserved collection. It’s the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience - in keeping with the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition.

ARKELLS TOUR DATES

July 29 - St. Williams, ON - Burning Kiln Winery (Campfire Nights)
August 8 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Ex
August 11 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
August 12 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor
August 19 - Labrador City, NL - IronFest
Sept 14 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
September 30 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
October 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
October 3 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club
October 5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
October 8 – Chicago, IL – Metro
October 10 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf
October 13 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
October 15 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
October 16 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
*w/ Special Guest Robert DeLong

About Arkells

Hailed by The Globe and Mail as “the right kind of band for this decade,” Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. They are the 2023 recipients of the JUNO Award for “Group of the Year” – making them the most decorated act in the category, having won the honour more than any other group. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present – building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and albums at every turn.

The band’s most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic, and there’s been no shortage of new music from Arkells over the last few years - having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers - ahead of the introduction to their brand-new album, Laundry Pile, due this fall.

Fearless with their creative ambition, Laundry Pile best exemplifies what makes Arkells different. It's their most personal, pensive, and reserved collection of songs to date, guided by the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition. It’s the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience, revealing a rawness and beauty that will bring fans closer to the band than ever before.

Photo by Nathan Nash


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sa-Roc Shares New Single & Announces Headline Tour Dates Photo
Sa-Roc Shares New Single & Announces Headline Tour Dates

Sa-Roc has shared the first single from her forthcoming album. Sa-Roc has also shared the video for “Talk To Me Nice,” with the visuals engaging with light and shadow in stark contrasts. The new single, produced by Sol Messiah, takes a more assertive tone, as she focuses on challenging the industry while demanding respect from it.

2
Huey Lewis & the News Album Sports to Be Reissued on Vinyl Photo
Huey Lewis & the News' Album 'Sports' to Be Reissued on Vinyl

Sports not only made a star out of vocalist Huey Lewis but also thrust the band into the global spotlight. Combining the concoction of power-pop, blue-eyed soul, doo-wop, and rhythm & blues, the album found itself posited in the Top 40 in numerous counties across the globe, including Norway, Canada, Sweden, Germany, New Zealand, the U.K. and, U.S.

3
The Flaming Lips to Release Gold Vinyl Edition of Greatest Hits Vol. 1 Photo
The Flaming Lips to Release Gold Vinyl Edition of 'Greatest Hits Vol. 1'

This release includes singles from Transmissions From The Satellite Heart (1993), Clouds Taste Metallic (1995), The Soft Bulletin (1999), Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002), At War With The Mystics (2006), Embryonic (2009) and Oczy Mlody (2017).

4
Kacey Johansing Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single Last Drop Photo
Kacey Johansing Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Last Drop'

Year Away will be out via Johansing’s label Nightbloom Records and mixed by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Cat Power). It traverses uncharted emotional landscapes brought upon by intense loss and isolation in early 2020. A longtime touring member of Hand Habits and Fruit Bats, and a crucial collaborator in the flourishing Los Angeles folk scene.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'
Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'
Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'
Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Studio Album & Shares Track 'Dragonheart'Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Studio Album & Shares Track 'Dragonheart'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SWEENEY TODD