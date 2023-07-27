Arkells Fall US Tour On Sale Tomorrow; Headline Show in Jersey City in September

Last week, Arkells announced a fresh string of dates across the USA – The At Your Service Tour will kick off September 29th in Philadelphia, PA and conclude October 22nd in Los Angeles, CA. Joining them on the run will be special guest, electronic, alt-rocker Robert DeLong.

“America is a big ol’ place and we like to go as often as we can,” says Arkells frontman Max Kerman. “We have a new record with new songs to play, but also all your favourites - sorry, favorites. Arkells are here to please, and at your service. In the tradition of the band, no two tours will be the same so come ready to be delighted. New tricks. New songs. Same big ol’ smiles on our faces when we see you.”

There’s been no shortage of new music from Arkells over the last few years, having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, ahead of the introduction to brand new album, Laundry Pile, due this fall.

Their latest single, “Skin,” via Virgin Music, features a timeless summertime chorus with big harmonies and acoustic guitars. A modern take on a classic Americana sound, KCRW notes it boasts “shades of sunny California 90s rock station, big bold singalong vocals celebrating the love in your life, and the drums+guitar+piano chords that wouldn’t be out of place in a John Hughes movie.”

Much of Arkells’ most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic. Ever evolving to offer up new and unexpected songs, their Laundry Pile album is a more personal, pensive, and reserved collection. It’s the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience - in keeping with the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition.

ARKELLS TOUR DATES

July 29 - St. Williams, ON - Burning Kiln Winery (Campfire Nights)

August 8 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Ex

August 11 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

August 12 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor

August 19 - Labrador City, NL - IronFest

Sept 14 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

September 30 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

October 3 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

October 5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

October 8 – Chicago, IL – Metro

October 10 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

October 13 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

October 15 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

October 16 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

*w/ Special Guest Robert DeLong

About Arkells

Hailed by The Globe and Mail as “the right kind of band for this decade,” Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. They are the 2023 recipients of the JUNO Award for “Group of the Year” – making them the most decorated act in the category, having won the honour more than any other group. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present – building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and albums at every turn.

Fearless with their creative ambition, Laundry Pile best exemplifies what makes Arkells different. It's the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience, revealing a rawness and beauty that will bring fans closer to the band than ever before.