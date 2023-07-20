Arkells Fall US Tour Dates On Sale Tomorrow Ahead of Headline Show in Jersey City

Tickets will go on-sale tomorrow, with early access pre-sale happening now.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Arkells Fall US Tour Dates On Sale Tomorrow Ahead of Headline Show in Jersey City

This week, Arkells announced a fresh string of dates across the USA – The At Your Service Tour will kick off September 29th in Philadelphia, PA and conclude October 22nd in Los Angeles, CA. Joining them on the run will be special guest, electronic, alt-rocker Robert DeLong. Tickets will go on-sale tomorrow, with early access pre-sale happening now.

“America is a big ol’ place and we like to go as often as we can,” says Arkells frontman Max Kerman. “We have a new record with new songs to play, but also all your favourites - sorry, favorites. Arkells are here to please, and at your service. In the tradition of the band, no two tours will be the same so come ready to be delighted. New tricks. New songs. Same big ol’ smiles on our faces when we see you.”

There’s been no shortage of new music from Arkells over the last few years, having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, ahead of the introduction to brand new album, Laundry Pile, due this fall.

Their latest single, “Skin,” via Virgin Music, features a timeless summertime chorus with big harmonies and acoustic guitars. A modern take on a classic Americana sound, KCRW notes it boasts “shades of sunny California 90s rock station, big bold singalong vocals celebrating the love in your life, and the drums+guitar+piano chords that wouldn’t be out of place in a John Hughes movie.”

Much of Arkells’ most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic. Ever evolving to offer up new and unexpected songs, their Laundry Pile album is a more personal, pensive, and reserved collection. It’s the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience - in keeping with the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition.

ARKELLS TOUR DATES

July 21 - Sarnia, ON - Revelree Music Festival
July 22 - Red Deer, AB - Westerner Days Fair
July 29 - St. Williams, ON - Burning Kiln Winery (Campfire Nights)
August 8 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Ex
August 11 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
August 12 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor
August 19 - Labrador City, NL - IronFest
Sept 14 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
September 30 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
October 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
October 3 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club
October 5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
October 8 – Chicago, IL – Metro
October 10 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf
October 13 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
October 15 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
October 16 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
*w/ Special Guest Robert DeLong

About Arkells

Hailed by The Globe and Mail as “the right kind of band for this decade,” Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. They are the 2023 recipients of the JUNO Award for “Group of the Year” – making them the most decorated act in the category, having won the honour more than any other group.

As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present – building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and albums at every turn.

The band’s most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic, and there’s been no shortage of new music from Arkells over the last few years - having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers - ahead of the introduction to their brand-new album, Laundry Pile, due this fall.

Fearless with their creative ambition, Laundry Pile best exemplifies what makes Arkells different. It's their most personal, pensive, and reserved collection of songs to date, guided by the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition. It’s the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience, revealing a rawness and beauty that will bring fans closer to the band than ever before.

Photo by Nathan Nash



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Yachtley Crew Release Debut EP Seas The Day Photo
Yachtley Crew Release Debut EP 'Seas The Day'

Seas the Day was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and features the band’s first original song “Sex on the Beach,” accompanied by a video with a guest appearance by the Access Hollywood & iHeart host, Mario Lopez.

2
Hollywood Undead Team Up With Tech N9ne for Fall Tour Photo
Hollywood Undead Team Up With Tech N9ne for Fall Tour

Chart-topping multi-platinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time, Tech N9ne, has joined forces with platinum-certified 21st-century rock luminaries Hollywood Undead to co-headline the “Hollywood & N9ne Tour” across North America this fall. Check out the full list of tour dates now!

3
New American Soul Trio The Shindellas to Release Shindo Photo
New American Soul Trio The Shindellas to Release 'Shindo'

Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul, bringingforth their New American Soul sound. 

4
Mitch Rowland Announces Debut Album & Shares First Single Photo
Mitch Rowland Announces Debut Album & Shares First Single

With the news comes the title-track, a stunning example of the beautiful, introspective folk music that showcases the GRAMMY-Award winning Rowland’s musical abilities. Mitch recently performed overseas, opening for Harry Styles in Ireland and London, and Ben Harper in Paris. Digital as well as CD and Vinyl pre order available now.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update on Sirius XMVideo: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update on Sirius XM
Country Artist Kasey Tyndall Makes Opry DebutCountry Artist Kasey Tyndall Makes Opry Debut
Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA to Premiere at New York Film FestivalSofia Coppola's PRISCILLA to Premiere at New York Film Festival
Blake Rose Releases New Single 'How Do We Stay in Love?'Blake Rose Releases New Single 'How Do We Stay in Love?'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE COTTAGE